‘Shocking and terrible’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a high-rise building housing the Associated Press office in the Gaza Strip, despite repeated urgent calls from the military news agency to stop the impending attack. The AP called the strike shocking and horrific.

Twelve AP employees and independent professionals were working and resting in the bureau on Saturday afternoon when the Israeli army rang a warning, giving the building’s occupants an hour to evacuate. Everyone was able to get out, grabbing some items, before three heavy rockets hit the 12-story building, crashing it into a giant cloud of dust.

Although no one was injured, the airstrike destroyed an office that was like a second home for AP reporters and marked a new chapter in the already strained relationship between the Israeli military and the international media. Press freedom groups condemned the attack. They accused the military, which claimed the building housed Hamas military intelligence, of trying to censor coverage of Israel’s relentless offensive against Hamas militants.

Ahead of the collapse, the AP made urgent appeals to the Israeli army office, the foreign minister and the prime ministers, but were either ignored or told there was nothing to do.

For 15 years, the AP’s top-floor office and roof terrace have been a major venue for covering Israel’s conflicts with Gaza rulers, including the wars in 2009, 2012 and 2014. News agency cameras provided live shots. 24-hour as militant rockets hit Israel and Israeli airstrikes hit the city and surrounding area this week.

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military will target and destroy the building housing the AP office and other news organizations in Gaza,” Gary Pruitt, the AP president and chief executive, said in a statement. The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.

This is a very worrying development. We narrowly avoided a horrific loss of life, he said, adding that the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was in contact with the US State Department.

The building housed a number of offices, including those of the Arab satellite channel Al-Jazeera. Dozens of residents living in upstairs apartments were relocated.

A video broadcast by Al-Jazeera showed the building’s owner, Jawwad Mahdi, begging on the phone to an Israeli intelligence officer to wait 10 minutes to allow reporters to enter the building to retrieve valuable equipment before being bombed.

All I am looking for is to allow four people … to come in and get their cameras, he said. We respect your wishes, we will not do it if you do not allow it, but give us 10 minutes. When the officer refused the request, Mahdi said, You have destroyed our lives, memories, lives. I will hang up the phone, do whatever you want. There is no God.

Late Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the building was used by Hamas military intelligence. It was not an innocent building, he said.

Israel usually cites the presence of Hamas as a reason for targeting buildings. He also accused the group of using journalists as human shields.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, declined to provide evidence supporting the military’s claims, saying it would compromise intelligence efforts. I think it is a legitimate request to see more information, and I will try to provide them, he said.

Conricus said the military is committed to journalists, their safety and their free work.

For AP reporters, it was a difficult moment. Most of the AP staff has been sleeping in the office, which includes four bedrooms in an upstairs apartment, throughout the current round of fighting, believing that the offices of an international news agency were one of the few safe in Gaza. In an area crippled by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, it was equipped with a generator that offered the rare amenities of electricity, air conditioning and running water.

AP correspondent Fares Akram said he was resting in a room upstairs when he heard panic screams from colleagues about the evacuation order. Staff hurriedly gathered basic equipment, including laptops and cameras, before fleeing downstairs.

I’m heartbroken, Akram said. Feel like you are at home. Above all, you have your memories, your friends. You spend most of your time there.

Al-Jazeera, the news network funded by the Qatari government, broadcast the airstrikes live as the building collapsed.

This channel will not be silenced. Al-Jazeera will not be silent, Aunt Mohieddeen. said the speaker on air for Al-Jazeera English, her voice thick from emotions. We can guarantee you now.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about spiral violence.

He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection, the White House said.

The Foreign Press Association, which represents about 400 journalists working for international media organizations in Israel and the Palestinian territories, expressed its grave concern and concern about the attack.

The conscious cause of the destruction of the offices of some of the worlds largest and most influential organizations raises deeply troubling questions about Israel’s willingness to intervene in press freedom, he said. The security of other news offices in Gaza is now under discussion.

Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the attack raises concerns that Israel is aiming at the media “to disrupt coverage of human suffering in Gaza. He demanded detailed and documented justification for the attack.”

The International Press Institute, a global network of journalists and media executives, condemned the attack as a serious violation of human rights and internationally agreed norms.

The Israeli military has long had difficult relations with foreign media, accusing international journalists of being prejudiced against it.

The attack came a day after the Israeli army had fed vague and in some cases misleading information to the media about a possible ground incursion into Gaza. It turned out that there was no ground invasion and the statement was part of a detailed ploy aimed at deceiving Hamas militants into underground defensive positions that were subsequently destroyed in Israeli airstrikes.

International journalists have accused the military of deceiving them and turning them into equipment for a military operation. The military said the mistake was a sincere mistake.

