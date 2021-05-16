International
US on the opposite side of international justice over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Chinese Foreign Minister
The smoke comes after an Israeli airstrike on Jala Tower, which housed the offices of Al-Jazeera TV and the Associated Press as well as residential apartments, in Gaza, on May 15, 2021. Israel said on Saturday that it hit the high-rise building in Gaza City housing the offices of the international media because it contained assets of the Hamas intelligence agency. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese State Adviser and Foreign Minister Wang Yi clarified China’s position on the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict during a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
In recent days, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has steadily escalated, causing huge casualties, which is worrying, Wang said, before presenting China’s views and proposals on the issue.
First, Wang said, the main cause of the deteriorating situation is that for a long time there has been no fair solution to the Palestinian issue.
Especially in recent years, the Middle East peace process has deviated from its original path, UN Security Council resolutions have not been diligently implemented, and, in particular, the Palestinian right to build an independent state is constantly violated, adding to the plight of the Palestinian people, which has led to intensified Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and recurring conflicts, Wang said.
As has been proven, Wang noted, without a just solution to the Palestinian issue, Palestine and Israel as well as the Middle East will not be able to achieve true peace.
Second, Wang said, what is putting pressure now is a ceasefire and an end to the violence, and the Security Council has a responsibility to call for early de-escalation.
China, as president of the Security Council in May, has pushed the council to hold two emergency consultations on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and drafted a press release in a bid to direct the council to take action, he added.
But unfortunately, the Council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice, Wang said, urging all Council members to assume their proper responsibilities and make effective efforts to maintain regional peace and security.
Third, Wang said, one final way out of the Palestinian issue lies in implementing a two-state solution. China will hold an open debate on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at the UN Security Council on Sunday and expects all parties to make a unified voice on the issue.
China maintains that the Security Council should reaffirm the two-state solution and urge Palestine and Israel to resume peace talks based on a two-state solution as soon as possible, Wang added.
China will continue to strongly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to strive for the restoration of their legitimate national rights, to support a just solution to the current issue through political dialogue, and to support the UN, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic cooperation to play a constructive role in this regard, Wang said.
For his part, Qureshi said Pakistan agrees with China’s position on the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, supports a two-state solution and the just cause of the Palestinian people, and advocates promoting a solution through dialogue and negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides. .
Noting Pakistan highly appreciates China for supporting justice in the Security Council, Qureshi said his country is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China to find ways to achieve a ceasefire and an end to violence as well as to calm the situation.
