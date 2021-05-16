Israel has destroyed the offices of the AP and Al Jazeera Gaza as airstrikes intensify

Military Israelis flattened a Gaza tower that housed offices for Al Jazeera and the Associated Press on Saturday as it continues to escalate its campaign against the militant group Hamas.

The 11-storey al-Jalaa building, which also included residential housing, collapsed after being hit by an Israeli airstrike, which the Israeli Defense Forces said in a tweet Saturday was intended to target Hamas military intelligence assets allegedly in the tower.

The demolition of the buildings was covered directly from Al Jazeera, and AP said in a statement Saturday morning that he was shocked and horrified by the attack.

We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP reporters and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time, AP president and CEO Gary Pruitt said. The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.

According to AP, IDF warned AP reporters and other occupants of the building of the impending attack approximately one hour before three Israeli missiles hit the tower and no casualties were reported from the attack.

At a news conference Saturday, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus refused to label the al-Jalaa tower as a media tower.

It is not a media center, he said. It is a tower that was used by Hamas for three main purposes … but given the safety of civilians, not fighters, of course journalists, enough time was given to these people to evacuate the building.

Conricus did not provide evidence to support the IDF claims regarding Hamas activity in the tower, however, citing source security.

In a tweet after the strike on Saturday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration had communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of independent journalists and media is a key responsibility.

Al Jazeera reporters as well sentenced the destruction of offices and Al Jazeera general manager Mostefa Souag described the attack as a flagrant violation of human rights and a war crime.

Whenever you see journalists doing live updates from Gaza, they usually stand on the roof of that building, Al Jazeera English speaker Halla Mohieddeen said after the building was destroyed in the air. So this is a landmark, an institution that has now been razed to the ground in Gaza.

Media buildings are not a new target for IDF

Saturday’s strike that destroyed the offices of Al Jazeera and the AP in Gaza is not the first time the Israeli army has targeted media buildings in the region. On Wednesday, the IDF destroyed what Washington Post Beirut chief of staff Liz Sly described on Twitter as the main media building in Gaza and the IDF has also staged similar strikes in recent years.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a pairs of towers destroyed by IDF on Tuesday and Wednesday home[d] more than a dozen international and local media.

In an article Thursday, Ignacio Miguel Delgado, a CPJ representative for the Middle East and North Africa, condemned the strikes as completely unacceptable … especially since Israeli authorities know where those media outlets are located.

In 2019, the Gaza offices of Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state media, were destroyed by the Israeli army and in 2012, two other media buildings, housing the British, German and Saudi media, were hit with accurate strikes, according to Reuters.

As with Saturday’s strike, however, the IDF says those buildings were targeted because of a Hamas presence and civilians were given a chance to evacuate.

The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hid behind and deliberately used as human shields, IDF’s official Twitter account said Saturday the destruction of the al-Jalaa Tower.

[Gaza] is an extremely difficult battlefield where Hamas, by their strategy, by model, does everything in order to embed their military infrastructure within civilian infrastructure, Conricus told reporters. Everything is mixed. There is no clear military objective.

After providing early warning to civilians and evacuation time, IDF fighter jets struck a high-rise building containing Hamas military intelligence assets. The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hid behind and deliberately used as human shields. pic.twitter.com/zeDjEquePD Israeli Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

In one declaration On Saturday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said he was deeply concerned about IDF attacks on media buildings.

I also believe there should be a full account of the actions that have led to civilian deaths and media destruction, he said.

IDF airstrikes in Gaza are intensifying

The airstrike that destroyed the al-Jalaa Tower was just one of many that targeted Gaza on Friday and Saturday as part of an IDF offensive against Hamas. Overnight, a hail Israeli airstrikes fired about 450 rockets, as well as artillery shells and tank shells from Israeli ground forces on the Gaza border into a Hamas tunnel network in Gaza.

The airstrikes follow a deadly week of escalating escalation as tensions in Jerusalem spread Monday with an Israeli police raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque and retaliatory rocket attacks by Hamas.

In addition to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel has also been embroiled in unusual internal violence between Jewish and Arab extremist groups, as Voxs Zack Beauchamp explained on Saturday.

According to the IDF, overnight airstrikes in Gaza caused many miles of [tunnel] the infrastructure collapsed and was a psychological blow to Hamas and their leadership.

However, there are questions as to how the IDF may have attempted to manipulate the international media as the attack on Gaza began on Friday.

Initially, many international news media, including the New York Times, reported that the IDF had launched a ground attack in Gaza following the IDF Twitter account cicerone that IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking the Gaza Strip.

An IDF incursion into Gaza would have marked a major escalation in the conflict. However, no such intervention has taken place, and new reporting on Saturday suggests that the IDF may have deliberately deceived the media in order to lure Hamas militants into a vulnerable position so that they could be targeted by airstrikes. .

According to the New York Times, Israeli media described false reports in the international news media as part of a plot hatched by the IDF, with a headline stating that this is how tunnels became death traps for terrorists in Gaza.

Conricus, IDF spokesman, denied the international media hoax at a news conference on Saturday and described the confusion as an honest mistake.

We hold our relations with the international media very precious, Conricus said. We work hard to keep them as such … unfortunately, mistakes do happen.

Palestinian casualties have also continued to rise as IDF airstrikes in Gaza intensify. At least 10 people, including eight children, were killed by Israeli missiles in a refugee camp in Gaza overnight, and more were injured.

According to Al Jazeera, IDF said its forces are not targeting civilians, but that Hamas fighters, the group that rules the Gaza Strip, are hiding among them.

However, a spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, dismissed that explanation Friday.

This is total misinformation, that Hamas [is] hiding in UN camps and this being the reason to hit … extremely populated refugee camps, UNRWA Strategic Communications Director Tamara Alrifai told Al Jazeera.

As of noon Saturday, according to AP, at least 145 people were killed in Gaza, including 41 children. According to IDFs Conricus, 10 civilians, as well as an IDF soldier, were killed in Israel.