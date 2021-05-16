International
The media demands that Israel explain the destruction of news offices
NEW YORK (AP) News organizations demanded an explanation Saturday for an Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the offices of the Associated Press, Al-Jazeera broadcasters and other media.
AP reporters and other tenants were safely evacuated from the 12-storey al-Jalaa tower after the Israeli army warned of an impending attack. Three heavy rockets hit the building within an hour, breaking the cover of the ongoing conflict between the ‘rulers of Gaza Hamas and Israel. At least 145 people in Gaza and eight in Israel have been killed since fighting broke out Monday night.
The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today, said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt. He said the US news agency was seeking information from the Israeli government and was working with the US State Department to find out more.
Mostefa Souag, acting director general of the Al-Jazeera Media Network, called the strike a war crime and a clear act to stop journalists from reporting on the conflict. Kuwait State Television also had office space in the already collapsed Gaza City building.
Targeting news organizations is completely unacceptable, even during an armed conflict. It represents a serious violation of human rights and internationally agreed norms, said Barbara Trionfi, executive director of the International Press Institute.
In a standard Israeli response, the military said Hamas was operating inside the building and accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields. But did not provide evidence to support the claims.
Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus claimed that Hamas used the building for an office of military intelligence and weapons development. He claimed a very advanced technological tool that the militant group used in the fighting was inside or inside the building. ”
But Conricus said he could not provide evidence to support the allegations without compromising intelligence efforts. He added, however: I think it is a legitimate request to see more information, and I will try to provide them.
Pruitt, CEO of the AP, said the news agency had been in the building for 15 years and we have no indication that Hamas was in the building or was active in the building.
“We have called on the Israeli government to present the evidence,” he said. This is something we actively control to the best of our ability. We will never let our journalists know we are in danger.
Some defenders of press freedom said the strike raised suspicions that Israel was trying to prevent coverage of the conflict. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called on Israel to provide a detailed and documented justification for the strike.
The latest attack on a long-known building by Israel to house international media raises the spectrum that the Israeli Defense Forces are deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of human suffering in Gaza, said the group’s executive director, Joel Simon in a statement
The Washington-based National Press Club called the strike part of a pattern this week of Israeli forces destroying buildings in Gaza that house media organizations, and also questioned whether the attacks seek to undermine independent and accurate coverage of the conflict.
We call on the Israeli authorities to stop the attacks on facilities known to the press, said the National Press Club. “Reliable media organizations are the best sources of accurate information about the events in Gaza, and they should not be prevented from doing their vital work.
The bombing prompted media concern over an Israeli military statement, prompting several news organizations, including The Wall Street Journal, to mistakenly report early Friday that Israel had begun a ground invasion of Gaza.
Israeli military commentators said the media had been used in a hoax to lure Hamas militants into a deadly trap. Conricus denied that the military was involved in deliberate deception when he mistakenly wrote on Friday that ground forces were involved in Gaza, calling it an honest mistake.
The AP, based on its analysis of the army statement, phone calls to military officials and field reporting in Gaza, concluded that there was no ground incursion and did not report any.
The strike on a building known to have international media offices came as a shock to journalists who felt relatively protected there.
Now, one can understand the feeling of people whose homes have been destroyed by some sort of airstrike, Al-Jazeera producer Safwat al-Kahlout, who was in the Gaza office when the evacuation warning came, told the broadcaster on Saturday. It’s really hard to wake up one day and then realize that your office is not there with all the career experiences, the memories you had.
The AP upstairs offices and roof terrace in the now-demolished building had secured a key location to cover the fighting in Gaza. News agency cameras provided live 24-hour footage this week as Hamas rockets were fired at Israel and Israeli airstrikes hit the city.
Just a day before the bombing, AP correspondent Fares Akram wrote in a personal story that the AP office was the only place in Gaza if he felt somewhat safe.
The Israeli army has multi-storey coordinates, so a bomb is less likely to drop it, Akram wrote.
The next day, Akram wrote on Twitter about running from the building and watching its destruction from afar.
The New York Times joined other news organizations in sounding the alarm about the targeting of the al-Jalaa tower.
The ability of the press to report on the ground is a profoundly important issue that has an impact on everyone. Said Danielle Rhoades Ha, the newspaper’s vice president of communications. A free and independent press is essential to help inform people, overcome differences, and end conflict.
___
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
