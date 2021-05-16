Singapore Tourism Industry Competitions must abide by new covid rules





(Bloomberg) – Checking into a hotel room in Singapore from Sunday could also mean agreeing to random staff checks to ensure only two guests are in the room at any one time. This is just one example of how the city-state tourism sector is competing to adapt to recent restrictions placed on the local population to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Stay stays can continue as planned, according to the tourism board in the country, but the experiences offered will be different from those for which clients were initially registered. Dinner options at the hotel restaurants will be unavailable and luxury hotels are offering bento boxes in the room to replace the breakfast that many would have enjoyed during their stay. Dinner credits will instead be replaced with in-room service credits. The Tourism Board in Singapore announced that there will be changes across the industry as the country returns to conditions similar to the blockade for four weeks from May 16 to June 13. Capacity in attractions and cruises will be reduced to 25%

Shows will allow up to 100 attendees with pre-event testing

Hotels will only allow two guests per room, except when people are from the same family

Dinner at food and beverage facilities will no longer be allowed, including hotels or on-board trips Read more: Singapore turns back towards blockage as virus cases rise A hotel in the Marina Bay area is asking customers to agree to random checks to make sure there are only two guests in each room. People who violate security measures can be fined up to $ 10,000 S ($ 7,506) or jailed for as long as six months, or both, according to the document provided for places of residence during check-in. Some hotels and cruises are offering refunds to customers who prefer to cancel their bookings in light of the changes. Wider restrictions The country reported 24 new cases of viruses transmitted in the country on Friday. The number of unrelated infections – most worrying because they represent undetected spreads in the community – has increased to 16 cases over the past week from 9 cases in the previous week. There are currently more than ten groups in Singapore, including those originating from Changi Airport and a hospital. The Singapore Prison Service will test about 5,000 inmates, staff, vendors and volunteers after a chef at the Changi Prison Complex tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the Straits Times reported. Religious services will also have to reduce capacity due to government measures, although 100 attendees will be allowed if attendees are tested negative for coronavirus before the event. There will be no mass service in person this Sunday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement so it can implement the latest measures. 2021 Bloomberg LP







