Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, May 15, 2021

_ Canada: 1,323,681 confirmed cases (71,903 active, 1,226,870 resolved, 24,908 deaths).*The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

On Saturday there were 5,269 new cases. The active case rate is 189.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,117 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 6,160.

There were 40 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 328 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 47. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.54 per 100,000 people.

33,383,698 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,184 confirmed cases (82 active, 1,096 resolved, six deaths).

On Saturday there were five new cases. The active case rate is 15.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 51 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is seven.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

254,361 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 191 confirmed cases (10 active, 181 resolved, zero deaths).

There was a new case on Saturday. The active case rate is 6.26 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

153,397 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 4,610 confirmed cases (1,508 active, 3,030 resolved, 72 deaths).

On Saturday there were 86 new cases. The active case rate is 153.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 856 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 122.

There were zero new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.35 per 100,000 people.

708,603 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,052 confirmed cases (114 active, 1,897 resolved, 41 deaths).

There were seven new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 14.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is eight.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

321,074 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 362,580 confirmed cases (7,509 active, 344,039 resolved, 11,032 deaths).

On Saturday there were 760 new cases. The active case rate is 87.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,406 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 772.

There were eight new deaths reported on Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is seven. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.66 per 100,000 people.

8,807,043 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 507,117 confirmed cases (27,566 active, 471,096 resolved, 8,455 deaths).

On Saturday there were 2,584 new cases. The active case rate is 187.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,030 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 2,576.

There were 24 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 194 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 28. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.38 per 100,000 people.

14,543,950 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 44,617 confirmed cases (4,219 active, 39,392 resolved, 1,006 deaths).

On Saturday there were 430 new cases. The active case rate is 305.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,195 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 456.

There were four new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.94 per 100,000 people.

740,345 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 44,364 confirmed cases (2,072 active, 41,776 resolved, 516 deaths).

On Saturday there were 196 new cases. The active case rate is 175.79 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been a total of 1,400 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 200.

There was a new death reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.78 per 100,000 people.

814,814 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 217,821 confirmed cases (22,993 active, 192,688 resolved, 2,140 deaths).

On Saturday there were 1,195 new cases. The active case rate is 519.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,664 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,523.

There were three new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.4 per 100,000 people.

4,379,989 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 138,304 confirmed cases (5,717 active, 130,953 resolved, 1,634 deaths).

There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 111.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,367 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 481.

There were zero new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.74 per 100,000 people.

2,615,230 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (one active, 81 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

9,129 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 121 confirmed cases (38 active, 83 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 84.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is three.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

21,730 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 623 confirmed cases (74 active, 545 resolved, four deaths).

On Saturday there were five new cases. The active case rate is 188.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

13,957 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 15, 2021.

Canadian Press



