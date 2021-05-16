Australia’s international debate over COVID-19 border closure heats up as government pins focus on work

Senior government ministers are standing by the closure of international borders, amid criticism from some supporters that Australia could soon become a “lonely nation”.

Main points: Government continues to prioritize the safety of those already in Australia, despite pushing by Labor

Government continues to prioritize the safety of those already in Australia, despite pushing by Labor Treasury Josh Frydenberg tells Insiders that international border closures have made Australia safer

Treasury Josh Frydenberg tells Insiders that international border closures have made Australia safer Some Liberal MPs have pushed for faster distribution of vaccines to ensure freedom of travel

Tens of thousands of Australians are still trying to get home and the backlog is on the rise due to the weekly arrival limit.

A number of those people have been stranded in India and dozens departed from a repatriation flight to Darwin on Saturday after being positive for the coronavirus.

Labor has blamed the government for failing to protect Australians abroad but Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the security of Australians here in the country was paramount.

“We are working to ensure that we can continue the repatriation of Australians from India, but we are doing so in a way that does not jeopardize the health and economic outcomes that Australia has enjoyed throughout this pandemic,” he told Sky News. .

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese argued that there were measures the government could now address to open the border more quickly.

“We have to get the vaccine [rollout] “And we have to get the quarantine before we open the economy, and we have to open the economy because the rest of the world is opening up now,” he said.

Jobs vs. Australians Abroad

The federal budget assumes the international border will reopen by mid-next year, but the government is not giving it a date.

This has irritated some Liberal MPs who are pushing for a faster distribution of vaccines to ensure freedom of travel.

The budget lacks a roadmap for reopening The troubling part of economics and budget policy is that he has not shown us how to get back where we came from and to open our borders and our business once again. Read more

Backbenchers Dave Sharma, Jason Falinks and Tim Wilson told Nine Newspapers that the international border should open before mid-next year, with Mr Wilson saying if it did not happen so soon, Australia would turn into “a lonely post office”.

Driven by the border government’s policy on insiders, Treasury Josh Frydenberg insisted the government’s focus was on protecting jobs and people’s health in Australia.

“We will follow the medical advice that has served us very well through this crisis,” he said.

“Remember that the Prime Minister acted very quickly in front of the rest of the world, to close our international borders, at that time starting with China and then beyond.

“He was criticized for that, but the net result has been that Australia has been much safer as a result.”

Mr Birmingham also stressed that border closures have kept people at work.

“Ata [border closures]”They remain a very important ongoing factor in how we not only save the lives of Australians, but also how we preserve Australian jobs and businesses and secure our economic future,” he said.

What is the next step to open the international border?

The federal budget also made the assumption that a nationwide vaccination program would be “in place” by the end of the year, but once again the government has said it is not its policy.

Instead, senior government ministers have indicated that their hope is that most people will receive at least their first dose by Christmas.

The prime minister says the timeline for vaccines and international travel is uncertain Scott Morrison is not saying when all Australians will be vaccinated or when international borders will reopen, 24 hours after his Treasurer handed over the pandemic budget to governments. Read more

Speaking from Queensland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that even with the completion of the vaccine program, many people would still not be immunized and medical experts needed to weigh the risk to the wider community.

“You are still talking about many Australians, millions of Australians who would not have been vaccinated because they are children or they have chosen not to be vaccinated,” he said.

“And you’re also making assumptions about what the rest of the world looks like with COVID at the end of this year, and [possible] introduction of new variants and types “.

Mr Morrison suggested the government wanted to provide more flexibility for people who had been fully vaccinated and said he had asked medical experts to look at travel exemptions.

“The next step is to be able for Australians who have been vaccinated to be able to travel through Australia first, especially if there are countries that are imposing restrictions and things like that from time to time,” he said.

“The second part will enable them to travel to safer places.”

Mr Morrison said it would not be appropriate for people to travel to places where there were high rates of COVID-19, but that those destinations with low levels of infection might be an option.

However, he said, there would still be some form of quarantine requirements when people returned.

“For people to be able to do it in a shortened quarantine or some other form on their return, this is something we have been working on for a few months now and I still think there are many months ahead of us before to be able to achieve it “.

Limits and budget

The government’s focus on putting more people to work and rebuilding the economy goes beyond border closures.

This year’s budget again included the government’s long-term policy to introduce additional tax cuts in 2024, which it believes will stimulate economic growth.

Budget tax calculator

The move will result in everyone earning over $ 45,000 and up to $ 200,000 being taxed at the same rate.

There have been calls for tax cuts in the third phase, with welfare lawyers saying the rich benefit.

Mr Frydenberg was forced to reap the benefits but was unable to provide a clear answer and instead defended the decision to make structural reform to the tax system.

“What you are doing is you are rewarding effort, you are encouraging aspiration, you are giving them back more money earned,” he told Insiders.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 39 seconds 1 m 39 s Mr Frydenberg refuses to say whether low-income winners will be worse off

Labor will not yet confirm whether they will hold or waive the three-stage tax cut if it wins the next election.