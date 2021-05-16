Missouri S&T – News & Events – Missouri S&T startup speaker tells graduates they can change the world





Dr. John C. Wagner, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, director of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and president of Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, told Missouri University of Science and Technology graduates that now more than ever, the world is filled with invisible opportunities and possibilities. Wagner, who earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Missouri S&T in 1992, spoke at the four inaugural ceremonies at Missouri S&T on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. We are living in a truly amazing time. A period of rapid innovation and transformation, Wagner said. You have an opportunity to change the world. This may sound hyperbolic, but it is not. Things we can not imagine today become reality tomorrow. Wagner spoke about his career in the field of nuclear energy, noting that his belief in the power of clean energy to transform life around the world has motivated him since he graduated. Just think of how innovative science and technology can help humanity make real progress toward eliminating energy poverty, providing life-changing opportunities for electricity to the more than 1 billion people worldwide currently living without, he said. ai. And this represents just one of the many areas in which, through the innovation of science and technology, you will create a better world. Wagner praised the graduates for showing contention and determination in overcoming obstacles and encouraged them to dream big, plan well, execute their plans and be willing to change. You are mentally tough. You are prepared, Wagner said. Have the courage to be who you are. Trust your gut. Dare to make a difference. And understand that making mistakes is part of the process. This failure to achieve a specific goal does not have to be the end. It can also be a turning point. He ended by encouraging graduates to celebrate their achievements and enjoy the moment. The world stands before you, an open book with blank pages waiting for just someone to fill them in, Wagner said. But as I look at the 2021 class, I see people who will do more than fill out pages. I see people writing their own chapters. Wagner joined INL in 2016. He is responsible for managing and integrating a large, multi-purpose laboratory whose mission focuses on nuclear energy, national security and the homeland, and energy and environmental science and technology. He manages the U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratory with approximately 5,200 scientists, engineers, and support staff at many nuclear and non-nuclear facilities, with an annual budget of over $ 1.3 billion. Prior to joining INL, Wagner worked for nearly 17 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies. Wagner is a member of the American Nuclear Association and recipient of the Lawrence Prize of the EO 2013. He has been the author or co-author of more than 170 articles referenced in journals and conferences, technical reports and conference summaries. He earned a master of science and a Ph.D. degrees from Pennsylvania State University in 1994 and 1997 respectively. To recognize Wagners’ professional accomplishments, the Missouri S&T awarded him an engineering degree, honoris causa.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos