The Pioneering Legacy of International Hearts of Rhythm

Copyright 2021 NPR To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, Ziwe Fumudoh – henceforth, she prefers only Ziwe – is a writer and performer with a talent for putting people on the spot. Her YouTube series, “Baited With Ziwe”, as well as her Instagram Live posts, feature bold, funny and often difficult interviews, where she asks her guests, who are mostly white, very direct about race and racism. Now she is bringing those comic pieces to television late at night. The show is called “Ziwe”, and when we last visited with her, she told us she started in comedy through – wait for her – poetry.

ZIWE: You know, I came to New York. And I have been working as a writer. And, you know, someone asked me, how, hey, do you interpret? And I lied. I said, yes, I perform all the time.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

ZIWE: And then I got my first show. And the rest was kind of a story. But at first I was really shy. But poetry and comedy, the only connection there is my love for, like, the economy of words. And it’s about time and pace and selection, so that – they – I see them actually similar.

MARTIN: This is wild. Thank you. I had never heard that connection before, so thank you for that. He gave me something that – you gave me something to chew on. Poetry has spawned many brilliant arts. As you know, Jill Scott started out as a poet and so …

ZIWE: Yes

MARTIN: But you are the first humor writer I personally know, the humor performer I know who started out as a poet. So that’s really – that’s why you gave me something to think about here. But talk about your interview style. Like I said, like, your first show says it, “Baited With Ziwe.” That’s kind of part of the thing. How it happened – do you remember how it was born?

ZIWE: The show – I think I was just in a lot of space as one of the very few Black people in a space. And I would have these meetings really embarrassing and I would think, wow, I would like to have a camera here to see how uncomfortable that was. And that inspired the style of the interview. But all of this really stems from life experience.

MARTIN: So let’s play a clip. I mean, here you are. You are talking to renowned writer and critic Fran Lebowitz in an episode you did, which focuses on a group that have become known as Karen. So here is Fran Lebowitz.

(The sound of the TV show, “ZIWE”)

ZIWE: What percentage of white women do you hate? And there is a correct answer.

FRAN LEBOWITZ: Yes. There is no correct answer. I never really thought about it. I would say I am less concerned with the race than you are.

ZIWE: Really?

LEBOWITZ: Yes.

ZIWE: Well, this is your life.

LEBOWITZ: I can tell you this – that I do not hate anyone because of their race.

ZIWE: No, that follows. You do not hate Black people. You hate idiots, and that – every color, every belief. It’s what Martin Luther King preached about, actually.

LEBOWITZ: A lot of people noticed how much we have in common.

ZIWE: I would argue that you are Martin Luther King’s, women writers who are satirists.

LEBOWITZ: No argument.

MARTIN: (Laughter) All right. OK. Well, tell me about it. First, why did you love Fran Lebowitz? And tell me a little about that meeting. Like, what it was – it was – was very interesting.

ZIWE: Oh, thank you. Honestly, Fran Lebowitz is one such icon, specifically in New York. I mean, this is a woman who has been in the public sphere for the last 30 years. And so I was really intrigued by interviewing someone who is so public and asking questions of what has never been asked before in her life. And it was really exciting and an exciting challenge for me. So yes, I was really eager to interview him.

MARTIN: I heard you say in interviews that honest conversations about race are healing. But I want to ask you about this because your YouTube show title was Baited and you make people bait. Is it healing?

ZIWE: What do you understand?

MARTIN: Waiting for people – is it healing? I just wonder, how do you feel like doing? What is it for?

ZIWE: Of course. I think the word cherished is a kind of this cunning reversal of the ways in which the law, especially the conservative media, speaks for any Black person who deserves to talk about race. And suddenly, you – if you defend Obama, well, then you’re waiting for the race. You talk about how great rap music is, but then you’re waiting for the race. You wear a smoky suit in the White House, however, you are somehow a racing waiter.

And so I always found that kind of hyperbolic labeling as quite interesting in the American media. And from here that term was born. But to answer your question, do I think my comedy is healing? I think it depends on who the recipient is. For me, it is healing. It allows me to make conversations about race that are uncomfortable in ways that are really, really fun and enjoyable, as well as just accepting the fact that, hey, I do not know everything. My guests do not know everything. And we’s okay to just err – out loud.

MARTIN: Oh, interesting, because I was thinking about the fact that, as you just pointed out, how, there is a group in this country that is very vocal now, that thinks that blacks talk a lot about race anyway and have created a situation where, you know, they cannot speak openly because they will be attacked. OK. And so their argument, the argument for people who have that perspective is that race has become such a minefield that people can’t really make honest conversations because it’s just too sensitive. So people either avoid them or respond in kind. And I just wonder if you think about it at all while you are building your show and your parts, like for example the fact that there is a polar opposite view of how race conversations are taking place and should take place.

ZIWE: I mean, completely. This is an exact version of this. The idea is that you – it is – that it is inappropriate to talk about race. That’s how I grew up. And so this show in particular highlights all those conversations because, after all, race is in – it is the fabric on which our country was built. And so just ignoring it and pretending it doesn’t exist has actually not done us much good in the last 200 years plus. After all, my goal is to have these conversations really, because, after all, this is what we need to grow, unite and learn as a nation.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, part of what’s interesting about your videos is choosing fashion. Can you talk a little bit about that?

ZIWE: Yes. I love fashion. I mean, I was also one of those kids that – I was a boy. I did not like to wear dresses. I revolted against that. And so as an adult, I really got into my femininity and what these pieces could do for my personality and my mood every day. And so I find that fashion is a kind of deconstruction of the typical night, like, late masculine, where guys named Jimmy or John just fit in. So this is my form of self-expression.

MARTIN: Yes, for sure. You know, I can see – so who is your favorite? Do you have a favorite stylist, like, a favorite look?

ZIWE: I mean, my favorite look is like the ‘No Clue’ of the ’90s. But as far as – I wear a lot of LaQuan Smith. I really love his work now.

MARTIN: I have to say, the look of the set is very – very pink. Very summery – I would not have – I would not have known to call it ’90’ “Odorless”, but I totally get where you are coming from. Very pink summer. It’s very different from many other late night sets. I will just say it this way for people. When they have a chance to see it, they will see what I mean. So how do you know if you have succeeded in what you wanted to do?

ZIWE: If people can look at this and laugh, this is success. I’m a humorist.

MARTIN: This was Ziwe, the host of the new show “Ziwe”, which is on Showtime. Ziwe, thank you so much for joining us.

ZIWE: Thank you, Michelle. It was such a pleasure. Thank you for taking the time. Transcription provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.