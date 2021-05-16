The poll shows the most optimistic Saudi entrepreneurs in the world

WASHINGTON: With the park in front of the White House reopening this week, tourists snatching selfies have suddenly reappeared.

Washington DC, home to some of the strictest anti-virus regulations in the country, is now reopening, stressing the steady U.S. transition back to normal.

Boasting imposing monuments such as the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court, Washington began reopening the doors of its museums on Friday, including the National Museum of African-American History and Culture and the National Gallery of Portraits, which will soon host a painting by former President Donald Trump.

Until next Friday, six museums run by the famous Smithsonian Institution and the National Zoo, will once again welcome visitors as vaccination levels rise and infections continue to fall.

The question now is how to attract more tourists and spur an economic backlash after a year of pandemic restrictions that hit the U.S. federal capital, normally a hub for conferences and meetings of international institutions.

At the moment, I have very few customers, said Ngre Phung, whose mobile souvenir shop is parked near the African-American museum.

So far, DC residents, who are packing the terraces of restaurants and bars, have not rushed downtown to read the selection of Phungs caps, t-shirts and other trinkets. Instead, the shopkeeper relies heavily on visitors to nearby museums.

It’s very important to open museums, said Anne Purcell, director of hospitality market analysis for the Northeast region at CoStar Group.

Between the 555-meter (170-meter) Washington Monument obelisk and a World War II memorial, Read Scott Martin sat in his box, patiently waiting for customers to leave the crowd.

At the moment he gives about three or four tours a day, but that could double over the weekends.

In recent weeks, it was improving, he said, especially since the Cherry Blossom Festival in the spring. His optimism is heightened by the growing influx of tourists from Asia and Latin America.

One of them is 17-year-old Valeria, who came from Peru for a week-long visit, posing for photos in front of the White House with her little sister and parents.

We wanted to come before COVID-19 but we had to cancel our trip, she said.

However, the vast majority of visitors are from other US states who come to see family, or tourists stopping on their way to New York.

Ghania and Abdel, who live in Los Angeles, were in Washington to visit their 26-year-old daughter Shiraz, who had just graduated from Georgetown University.

This is our first trip in just over a year, said the couple, originally from Algeria in French. We were expecting to be fully vaccinated and the city to get a little busier.

But these leisure travelers are not the ones who usually fill hotel rooms.

Hotel usage in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 1 was just 43.4 percent, dropping to 42.4 percent the following Saturday, according to STR, which provides data and analysis for the industry.

This is far from the 80.3 per cent and 78.6 per cent recorded in the first two Saturdays in May 2019.

Tourism is just one component of the city’s business, Purcell said, noting that Washington is heavily dependent on business conventions and travel.

With travel restrictions still in place for many countries, including large parts of Europe, the tourism sector is still struggling and its recovery is uncertain.

Still still very unclear whether business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels because everyone is used to doing so much online, Purcell said.

In 2019, Washington welcomed 1.8 million foreign visitors, led by China, Britain and India, and 22.8 million domestic visitors, according to Destination DC

While waiting for the return of international business travelers, the organization will soon launch a major advertising campaign to target the American public.