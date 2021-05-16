Rahul Gandhi Tweets Covid Posters Critic of PM Modi Leading to Arrests in Delhi





Some said the arrests in Delhi on the posters indicate an “illegal state out of order”. New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with a group of other congressional leaders, struck today at the Center for the reports of several people arrested in Delhi just for placing critical posters on the Covid government’s treatment of the crisis. “Arrest Me Too,” Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter today in English and Hindi, along with the poster “White Indian words on a black background” that led to the arrests. It read: “Modi ji, why did you send vaccines intended for our children, abroad?” Arrest me too. pic.twitter.com/eZWp2NYysZ Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021 At least 17 people have been arrested by Delhi police for posters coming out in recent days in the capital criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s treatment of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Police, according to ANI, said it had also registered about 21 cases under the Public Property Devaluation Act & Section 188 in the poster-related case. India has reported more than 3 loop infections a day over the past three weeks, crushing its healthcare system and leaving many without hospital beds, oxygen and adequate treatment. However, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced widespread criticism for appearing more determined to address bad advertising because of the wrong steps rather than resolving the crisis. Governments in some states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been accused of trying to hide their victims after hundreds of bodies were seen sailing in rivers and being buried in the sand by banks. In addition to Mr Gandhi, several others have criticized the arrests, saying it shows an “illegal state coming back”. I’m shocked and stunned. You may strongly disagree under what authority, what law, with what power you can arrest those who put up posters e.g. vehicle driver, printer, daily bet etc. This, like the UP arrest of the person who complained about the loss of his father, escaped amuck! Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 16, 2021 Celebrate, India is a free country. There is freedom of speech Unless you ask a question to the Honorable Prime Minister This is why Delhi Police arrested 24 people for allegedly pasting a poster in Delhi P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 16, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos