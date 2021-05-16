Travel Update: Vaccine Passports Are ‘Inevitable’





The CEO of Dubai Airports has made the statements The global travel industry has experienced one of the most turbulent years ever as a result of Covid-19, and now the CEO of Dubai Airports has confirmed that vaccine passports are ‘inevitable’ if there is any hope of starting international travel. “I do not think there is an alternative,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, who backs the documents, told the BBC. He added, “I think the problem is not the vaccine passport and its discrimination. There is a need to open things up and have a proper global equal vaccine program. “ The UAE and Etihad airlines are currently testing the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app that will store your PCR and vaccine information to facilitate travel during these times. The digital platform has been created to manage all travel documentation digitally, in accordance with any government requirements. The app will allow passengers traveling abroad to share their Covid-19 probation status directly with the airline before arriving at the airport, which will then be automatically populated into their check-in system, making a perfect travel experience. Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently began working together to implement a new system that will digitally update and verify Covid-19 medical records. The system will provide details on the latest PCR results and vaccination data You may also like Covid-19: Travelers in Dubai will soon update their medical records digitally United Arab Emirates airlines will test application containing passenger PCR and vaccine data There has been some debate as to whether vaccine passports are a good thing, with the World Health Organization and the World Tourism and Tourism Council predicting that they could create a “two-tier society” through which only certain groups are able to fully enjoy their rights “. Image: Provided

