HSE cyber attack: Staff told to ‘protect urgent care’ as service disruption continues

The HSE says it is prioritizing emergency and emergency care in the coming days as it deals with a major cyber attack that has paralyzed its nationwide networks.

The health service says the ransomware attack has resulted in significant cancellations in all outpatient services with extensive cancellation of radiology services.

However, chemotherapy and dialysis services are continuing normally.

Staff have been told to protect unplanned and urgent care, with emergency departments still open, the national ambulance operating as normal and hospitals working to contact patients who have future appointments.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are going normally but there are delays in the testing and tracking program.

Moreover, the daily COVID-19 figures were not published yesterday and will instead be dated and published when possible.

HSE says slow progress is being made in rebuilding its IT system and there are no indications that the patient’s personal data has been compromised.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach said Ireland would not pay any ransom for hackers who compromised IT HSE systems on Friday morning.

Talking to Newstalk Breakfast with Susan Keogh, Dr Denis McCauley, Chairman of the IMO GP Committee and a physician in Donegal, described what impact closing IT has on General Practices.

He explained that GPs use software different from that of HSE, so General Practices are “working” albeit with “certain warnings”.

“Because of the situation in the hospitals, we have been asked to limit some routine diagnostic tests like x-rays and blood for the following days,” Dr McCauley said.

“The next issue is access to COVID assessments and COVID testing and vaccines

“If you have symptoms and are worried that you may have COVID, you should still contact your GP because he or she will be able to give you information on what to do.

“Importers It is more important that you call your doctor than go to the COVID testing center because you may not need a test but you also have a situation where you need advice from your GP.”

Dr McCauley added that asymptomatic people may have to wait one more day for a test result, while close contact should be self-isolating for ten days apart.

Coronavirus inoculations by doctors will continue as normal, as he understands that vaccine centers will also continue with their scheduled appointments next week.

As for other health concerns, he said: “I want to reassure people that if you are sick this week, your doctor will take care of you.

“But if someone wants to go in and check their cholesterol or have an MOT or do an x-ray, there will be a two or three day delay in that.

“So I think from a security point of view, General Practice is open, if you have an urgent or semi-urgent matter, your GP will be there to treat you as normal.

“I think once you go beyond that semi-acute issue, things will be delayed for a few days, but I think it ‘s important to understand that we’re doing this for a reason, there are very sick people being treated and we hope that “Patients will be happy to wait a few days for maximum treatment to be given to the people we are really concerned about.”

In the same program, Dr Angie Brown, a cardiologist and Medical Director with the Irish Heart Foundation, explained what people with cardiology appointments can expect in the new days.

“The cyber attack is a major concern as it is actually causing a lot of disruption in patient care, at the forefront of the pandemic which itself has caused a backlog of work.

“This current attack is mainly affecting outpatient diseases but also radiology, so it involves the floor laboratory.

“It varies from hospital to hospital, so it’s worth checking on the HSE website because some outpatient clinics are ongoing, but many others have been canceled, so this will lead to even more extensive waiting lists than we have already.

When the HSE systems closed on Friday, many outpatient appointments were canceled, while catalytic laboratories also had to stop their procedures, which had a major impact on cardiology patients, Dr Brown said.

“Some people are even waiting a year for a first appointment at the outpatient clinic so this is a big concern,” she added.

“I think people have been worried about the pandemic, not coming to the hospital, waiting until they are vaccinated, and we were getting out of that because people were being vaccinated and they were going back to the hospital, the clinics were very busy.

“We were trying to have a catch and now this is all pending, so it ‘s really very disturbing, this is a very sophisticated attack by a group of unscrupulous criminals.

“But if you think you have a heart attack or a stroke, please call 112 or 999 for an ambulance and go to the emergency department because we are still doing emergency care and it has not stopped.

Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union, added that ransomware attack has no affected pharmacy systems as they are HSE independent.

However, ‘high-tech medicines’, or medicines for people with serious and persistent conditions, are prescribed through an internet portal which has had to be shut down.

Instead, counselors will need to write prescriptions which will then need to be entered into pharmacies and ordered from the manufacturers over the phone.

“All of this can be done but it can lead to some delays,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

“For pharmacists, the main priority is to make sure people get their medicines.

“When people already have a prescription, even if that prescription is outdated, it is our position that the patient should take his medication, pharmacists should be allowed to distribute it, and documents can always arrive after that.”

Main image: An ambulance outside Mater Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie