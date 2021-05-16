38 community infections among 49 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – There were 49 new Covid-19 cases, including 38 in the community, as of noon Sunday (May 16), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Of the community cases, 18 are currently unrelated. Thirteen of the community cases had already been quarantined earlier.

There are no new cases in workers’ dormitories.

There were also 11 imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

Of these, five have returned to Singapore or are permanent residents.

The new cases bring Singapore’s total to 61,585. More details will be announced Sunday evening.

In a Facebook post, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force Covid-19, said the situation remains current and that the measures will be reviewed and updated based on the latest public health situation.

“The coming weeks will be very critical. Please stay home and go out only for essential activities.” he said. “Let us continue to stay united and vigilant and take care of each other. We will get through this together.”

On Saturday, the MoH said an inmate at the Changi Prison Complex and four children had tested positive for the virus.

Two of the four children are affiliated with the Learning Point school center group.

Both, aged eight and 12, are students at St. Andrew’s New School and took the same school bus as a student who attended enrichment classes at Learning Point and was later confirmed to have a Covid-19.

This brings the total number of patients in the Learning Point group to nine after a 50-year-old woman working as a teaching teacher there was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Wednesday.

The two remaining children are a six-year-old boy who is a student at Palm View Elementary School and a seven-year-old boy who is a student at Yio Chu Kang Elementary School.

Both cases are related to the operative theater nurse who worked at Sengkang General Hospital.

Of the 19 cases in the community on Saturday, 17 were related to previous cases. They also include an inmate – a 32-year-old Singaporean who was in close contact with an infected boss who works at the Changi Prison Complex.

Meanwhile, eight of the community cases were linked to the Changi Airport group, bringing the total to 68. They include staff working at Changi Airport, Ramky Cleantech Services employees and other family members of the group.

Other community-related cases included a 55-year-old woman who is a housewife, related to a 22-year-old male from Singapore who works as a cook in Wok Hey (White Sands); a 70-year-old pensioner who is related to a member of the household, a 70-year-old woman; a 41-year-old who works in sales and is related to a Kong Hwa School student; and an 80-year-old woman who was being held at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Ward 9D. It is affiliated with the TTSH group.

There were also two unrelated cases, a 53-year-old driver and a 49-year-old who is currently unemployed.

There were 12 imported cases announced on Saturday, bringing Singapore total to 61,536. All imported cases were placed on the home stay notice upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said.

The MoH said the number of new cases in the community increased from 43 cases two weeks ago to 103 over the past week. The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week also increased, from six to 16 for the same period.

A total of 190 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 253 are recovering in community settings.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.