Acceptance of the request to the Supreme Court for the alleged investigation into the murder of prisoners in the prison in Chitrakoot, UP

The summons was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Anoop Prakash Awasthi.

New Delhi:

A motion has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking instructions for a CBI or NIA, overseen by the high court, investigation into the alleged killing of three inmates at the trial in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district jail.

The allegation filed by Supreme Court lawyer Anoop Prakash Awasthi has also sought to regulate liability and take appropriate action against those found responsible.

Instruction for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of all extrajudicial killings that occurred as of March 18, 2017, in Uttar Pradesh after Yogi Adityanath took over as prime minister was also requested by the petition .

On May 14, three inmates on trial, including a member of the BSP MLA group Mukhtar Ansari, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two prison officials, police had said.

The three prisoners shot in the district prison in Ragauli were identified by the police as Anshu Dixit, Merazuddin alias Meraj Ali and Mukeem Kala, respectively of Sitapur, Ghazipur and Shamli districts, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh.

The claim claimed that in a mature, civilized, democratic and law-based country like India, the history of violence should be remembered and not repeated, but in Uttar Pradesh, a battle is taking place in its prisons where police, under the direct orders of the head of the administration are summarizing the execution of prisoners with frivolous excuses.

“… this culture of violence promoted in the state of UP (Uttar Pradesh) fights against the basic notion of the rule of law, where violence has become a collective enterprise to portray the authority of the government and to hide its failures,” she said.

The prayer said that the biggest concern about extrajudicial killings if not resolved is that the life of any citizen could be taken at any time by state agencies.

“Any hostility or private dispute or search for a solution to the private outcome could lead to the raising of some criminal cases in some police stations against the unwanted person, calling him a horrible criminal within days, to be taken into custody as “and be shot at any time anywhere by the police / law enforcement authorities under any false pretext as an attempt to snatch a rifle or pistol of another police personnel during transport or even inside the prison.” she said.

Anoop Prakash Awasthi in his prayer said that this PIL is moving to seek an independent investigation under the auspices of this court through the agency of the best officer of the CBI or NIA for the recent murders that took place in the Chitrakoot district prison of Uttar Pradesh .

“The police version of the three killings took place on May 14, in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot prison. It shows that one in the Anshu Dixit trial from Sitapur located in Chihakoot prison opened fire and killed two others in prison and was shot by police in retaliatory fire. “state of guilt.

“It is interesting to note that in a video circulating in the media, it is said that Anshu Dixit is seen talking about the plans of the prison authorities to kill him with some means through STF,” said the prayer of Anoop Prakash Awasthi.

The call added that it is even more surprising to find out that the other two prisoners killed, namely Merajuddin and Mukim Kala were transferred to Chitrakoot prison only recently on March 20 and May 7 respectively as part of a larger project after exchange of fire “.

The PIL claimed, “the Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh has openly promoted the culture of extrajudicial meetings / killings and … completely forgotten the ingrained ideals of separation of powers intertwined in the basic structure of our constitution and the fundamental right to life under Article 21, and so on.” violated the field of punishment and sanction of taking life in meetings without following due process of law “.

She said life can only be obtained through the “procedure prescribed by law” by following the proper processes through our judicial machinery described in our constitution.

“It has been asserted that the incident of murder in prison or meetings is not the only missing incident. A few years ago, a Munna Bajrangi was shot dead in an almost similar dramatic manner inside the Bagpat prison of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting of Vikas Dubey took place “The last year is another example where this court intervened and the case is still pending,” the prayer said.

She said there have been several hundred meetings with hundreds of murders in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 to date which is not only alarming but just as disturbing.