Greek islanders hope for a better tourist season with an impact on vaccination and relief restrictions – World News, Firstpost
Greece on Friday formally joined the race to attract tourists, hoping the sun, sand and sea will entice holidaymakers after months of blockade and bring the country a much-needed boost after the miserable holiday season. last year.
A tourist photographs the sunset at a coastal tavern of Baths Edipsos, also known as Loutra Edipsou, on the Greek island of Eubea. AFP
Jama! Happy for a good season, says Nikiforos Karifilakis as he pours shots of ‘tsikoudia’, the strong traditional spirit of Crete, a day after Greece reopened to tourists.
Its beach bar is at the bottom of the famous long sandy beach of Falasarna on the northwestern tip of Crete.
I am very optimistic that everything will be fine in the end and we will survive financially, says Karifilakis. I get positive messages from hoteliers. People need to finally go out, have fun.
Prior to the pandemic, Falasarna beach was famous among others for its big summer parties, which will not be possible again this summer.
The hardest part last year was when police were deployed again in the middle of the tourist season and we had to close our full bar at 11pm right at the height of the night, says Karifilakis.
Hopefully we avoid it this time around and all the restrictions will be eased gradually.
Tourists still a rare sight
The pandemic has hit and deeply affected the Greek economy, heavily dependent on the tourism sector which accounts for more than 20 percent of GDP.
Revenues from tourism fell to 4.28 billion euros ($ 5 billion) in 2020 from 18 billion euros in 2019, while tourist revenues fell 76.5 percent to just 7.4 million, according to the Greek Institute of the Confederation of Tourism.
“We hope the season manages to cover some of last season’s losses, when revenue was minimal,” Chania Mayor Panajiotis Simandirakis told AFP.
“Together with the health authorities, we have organized seminars for employees in the tourism sector on health protocols and we also hope that as the season progresses, restrictions around the world will be eased.”
Tourists are still a rare sight here and locals are giving the final touch to their businesses by reorganizing umbrellas and sun beds and cleaning their yards.
With some restrictions still in place for travelers across Europe, Greek hoteliers expect the tourism sector to grow by the end of June or the beginning of July, along with stronger vaccination figures.
People are finally starting to book their holidays, many of them from last year’s cancellations, but there are also some new ones, says Konstantinos Kouratoras, who owns one of the very few hotels that have already opened in the small village of Bali fishing.
A difficult but ultimately positive season lies ahead of us because people want to finally travel.
“Crossed fingers”
Ilias Karahalios, owner of a nearby souvenir shop hopes for at least 10 percent higher revenue than in 2020, when he had his worst season ever.
If our vaccination had moved faster, perhaps we would already be welcoming British tourists, he says.
The UK has put Greece on its amber travel list, meaning British tourists returning from a Greek holiday face at least five days in quarantine.
Last year was the most difficult season of the 12 years I have been in Crete and I am looking forward to the same for this year, says Michaela Raeburn, who is collecting sea shells for the artistic pieces she creates and sells to tourists. It has been really tough for businesses here and I’m really worried. I think July, August and September will be the season here, fingers crossed.
Vasiliki Koutraki, owner of an apartment complex in Chania is feeling optimistic, as she is already almost fully booked for July, August and September.
The islands were not hit hard by the decades-long financial crisis, but this past winter has been really harsh, she says.
Michalis Vlatakis, president of Cretan travel agents hopes that by the end of May Crete will be in the green travel zone. Last year we had the best epidemiological conditions compared to the rest of Greece, we managed to accommodate surely a quarter of the total tourist arrivals and we received rave reviews, he says.
Our goal is to achieve half of 2019 revenue.
Martin Jarosz from Poland is one of the few vacationers to enjoy the turquoise waters of Falasarna with his wife and baby.
I feel liberated, he excites, promising to be back later in the summer after he has completed his vaccinations.
