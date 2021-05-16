Chileans vote for 155-member assembly to draft new constitution | Latin American News

Chileans are voting Sunday in a second day of polls to elect 155 delegates to the Constituent Assembly, which will rewrite the dictatorship-era constitution in a bid to address the deep social inequality that sparked deadly protests in 2019.

Some 14 million people are eligible to vote this weekend in what many consider Chile to be the most important election since its return to democracy 31 years ago.

More than three million people, or roughly 20.4 percent of the electorate, cast their ballots Saturday, according to the countries’ Electoral Service.

“I hope we have a constitution that captures the spirit of our nation,” said President Sebastian Pinera after voting in the capital, Santiago.

Silvia Navarrete, a 35-year-old economist, was at a polling station in Santiago with her little girl in her arms.

She said she had voted for a system that works for all, allowing all voices to be heard and ensuring that rights and duties are truly fair to all human beings.

Forty-year-old university professor Carlos Huertas said his vote went to candidates who had been active in this social revolution referring to the 2019 protests.

The Constitution of Chile dates back to 1980, adopted at the height of dictator Augusto Pinochets’s rule 1973-1990, and is widely blamed for blocking fair progress in a country ranked as one of the most unequal among advanced economies.

This inequality was one of the main leaders of the October 2019 protests, which resulted a month later after 36 deaths in the government agreeing to a referendum on a new constitution.

This plebiscite, originally scheduled for April 2020 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, finally took place on October 25 last year.

The result was clear: 80 percent voted for a new constitution to be drafted by a body composed entirely of elected members.

Gender equality

This weekend, more than 1,300 candidates are vying to become part of history.

Analysts say the election will be a battle between candidates from the left and right parties, with independents not expected to receive any significant support.

Left-wing parties are widely calling for greater state control over minerals and other largely privatized natural resources since the dictatorship and more public spending on education, health, pensions and social welfare.

Election staff hold ballot boxes containing ballots in Valparaiso [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

Those on the right, with a nod of the need to increase social support, are largely defending the capitalist, free-market system, which they thank for Chile with decades of economic growth.

In a first world, half of the candidates are from modeled women.

This will also be the case for the 155-member drafting group, which will have nine months to come up with a new founding law for Chile, which will be approved or rejected next year in a mandatory national vote.

The seventeen seats in the constitution drafting convention are reserved for local representatives.

Voters this weekend will also elect regional governors, mayors and local councilors usually a litmus test for the upcoming presidential election, which is expected in November.

Rich but unequal

The campaign has been complicated between a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in more than 1.2 million cases and nearly 30,000 deaths in the country of 19 million people, with the two-day election format set due to the pandemic.

Chile has one of the highest vaccination rates in South America, with more than 48.5 percent of the 15.2 million target population receiving two doses to date.

The country has the highest per capita income and the third highest multimillionaire in Latin America. But the working class and even the middle class live with huge debts, often to pay for tuition and private pensions.

An OECD report in February said persistently high inequality was a major challenge for Chile, with 53 percent of households classified as economically disadvantaged and 20 percent of poorer households earning only 5.1 percent of total income.

There is a low level of satisfaction with the quality of life.