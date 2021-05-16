Social distancing was thrown away as hundreds of people bought Remdesivir at Chennai Stadium

Thousands gathered outside Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for Remdesivir on Saturday – the distribution of which is controlled by the government.

It is worth noting that doctors have put pressure on the wise use of Remdesivir by underlining that unnecessary use of the drug can cause more harm than good.

The process of solidarity against the anti-viral drug Remdesivir by the World Health Organization (WHO) was a negative study, said Dr. Randeep Guleria. This study stated that Remdesivir could not reduce hospital stay nor save the life of a coronavirus patient, he said.

Dr. Guleria went on to say that a study conducted in the US stated that Remdesivir could reduce hospital stay in moderate to severe cases of Covid-19.

On Saturday all Covid precautionary measures were thrown as a sea of ​​people gathered to buy Remdesivir outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Day 1 of the sale of Remdesivir at the stadium saw people gather in large numbers to provide anti-viral medicine to their loved ones.

In anticipation of his turn, 30-year-old Sandeep Raj said he was trying to take Remdesivir for the last 10 days. His parents had tested positive for Covid-19 and doctors prescribed Remdesivir for both.

On Saturday morning, Sandeep lost his father. He rushed to the stadium to get Remdesivir for his mother to save.

“My father is missing. I kept his body in my house and came here to buy medicine for my mother. I’m been trying to get it for the last 10 days. I even have a sign, but now “There are so many others here. It ‘s difficult to distinguish between those who have a sign and those who do not. I do not know what to do. It’ s a terrible situation,” Sandeep said.

“I have the money and the required documents, but I still can’t get the medicine,” he said.

A long wait for Remdesivir

Like Sandeep, Muthamizh Azhagan had come to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to receive Remdesivir. He said he had been waiting since 1am for his turn. Like Sandeep, he too got a sign in the morning, but soon the number of people trying to take Remdesivir multiplied.

Hurry for Remdesivir outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo: K Daniel / India Today)

“My father, mother and brother are Covid-19 positive. My father and brother are in urgent need of Remdesivir. My mother is on dialysis and quarantined at home. The distribution of Remdesivir needs to be better organized,” said Muthamizh Azhagan. He had come from Tambaram, about 30 km from Chennai, in the hope of getting Remdesivir for his family.

Expressing concern about the lack of social distance at the stadium where the state government was distributing Remdesivir, he said, “I’m Covid-19 negative, but look at the situation here. Even people who do not have Covid-19 can end up contracting the disease at this “The pandemic will never end if that is the case.”

Calling on newly elected Prime Minister MK Stalin, he said he had “high hopes” of him. “We just want to ask him to organize this (distribution of Remdesivir) in a better way. We have to end the pandemic, but that way the pandemic will never end,” said Muthamizh Azhagan.

Another person standing in line for Remdesivir said there is chaos because there are no clear orders.

Police personnel stationed outside the stadium were seen trying to control the crowd, but the rush for injection was such that their efforts yielded no results.

Limited supply of Remdesivir

Tamil Nadu is taking 7,000 Remdesivir injections every day. The state government has argued that this is far below its requirement and has demanded that its daily allocation should be increased to 20,000 injections every day.

Recently, the state government informed the Madras High Court that it has decided to distribute Remdesivir at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium because there is a large space and social distancing can be provided there. Previously, the injection was being distributed at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Officials said currently only 300 injections will be delivered daily to the stadium. This is far below the demand of the hundreds of people who gathered at the right place on Day 1 of the distribution.

Speaking to India Today TV, Muthamizh Azhagan said he needs 12 Remdesivir injections (six each for his father and brother), while Sandeep he needs six injections for his mother.

