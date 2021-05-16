Scottish independence: Poll shows division if Scots believe there is a mandate for Indyref2





A poll has shown that Scots are divided if they believe the SNP has a mandate for a second Scottish independence vote.

Survey, conducted by Savanta ComRes for Scotland on Sunday found that 40 per cent of Scots believe the SNP has a mandate for a second ballot, with the exact same percentage they believe they do not have.

19 percent said they did not know. READ MORE: Rebecca McQuillan: Scottish voter values ​​are shifting. Can the old parties survive? The survey, which was conducted among 1,0003 adults between May 11-16, found that Scottish independence was the top priority for one in 11 people participating. 26 per cent said the economy was the top priority for voters, 16 per cent said health, 11 per cent said jobs with Scottish independence taking 9 per cent. Education and the environment were the only other opportunities that got over 3%. When asked to choose years from now and 2026 for when a second independence referendum should take place, 17 percent of respondents said 2022 would be the best time for every second vote, with more than one a quarter of Scots say there should never be another vote (27 per cent). READ MORE: The Scottish Workers’ Mad Refusal to Support a Referendum Will Be Their Death – Kevin McKenna Scotland poll on Sunday also showed the tactical voting rate in the Scottish elections with one in five saying they had voted tactically in the 2021 vote. survey found 30 per cent of those who would vote No in a second independence referendum voted tactically, compared to only 5 per cent of those who would vote for Scottish independence. On the issue of Scottish independence, 43 per cent of Scots say they will support Yes, 47 per cent saying they will vote No, with 8 per cent of Scots undecided.







