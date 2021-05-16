The anti-viral Remdesivir will be given directly to hospitals, says the Tamil Nadu government





The anti-viral drug Remdesivir would be made available directly to private hospitals to avoid overcrowding in designated prescription locations by state authorities to relatives of COVID-19 patients, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Sunday. Starting May 18, a hospital would be made available to private hospitals to register their medication requests on a portal and only their representatives should collect the medication from the sales depots. While information on the portal would be released soon, hospitals should provide information about target recipients, oxygen-dependent patients, the government said in an official announcement. Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation provided the medicine to government hospitals. For patients in private settings, COVID-19 was being made available to the families of patients through government sales centers in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli. The government said authorities would monitor whether Remdesivir was used by private hospitals only for qualified patients and whether it was sold to patients at the same price at which it was purchased from its centers.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the norms and if patients are recommended Remdesivir unnecessarily, the government said. After a meeting chaired by Prime Minister MK Stalin to review the current practice of providing medicines to people through direct sales, the government said that only in Tamil Nadu Remdesivir was being sold directly to the families of people infected with the virus. Overcrowding in places where Remdesivir is being sold makes it impossible after physical distancing and also led to the possibility of the virus spreading and thus this should be avoided, the government said. There were also complaints claiming that some who took the drug from the centers sold it on the black market and experts thought that Remdesivir had a limited efficacy only for oxygen-backed patients. Taking into account such factors, and to see that people do not face problems, the Prime Minister advised senior officials to change the current practice and provide it only for hospitals. Relatives of patients should not be obliged to buy medicines directly, he told officials. Minister of Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam and senior officials including Secretary of Health J Radhakrishnan attended the meeting held at the Secretariat. On Saturday, public health expert Prabhdeep Kaur wrote on Twitter (on overcrowding to take medicine), “This is a perfect environment for the # Covid19 group. It will make blocking ineffective. Remdesivir is not a life-saving medicine. However , if Govt wants to help patients in private hospitals – should be given directly to hospitals @CMOTamilnadu @Subramanian_ma.



