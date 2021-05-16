DUPs raise plans to scrap Irish Brexit protocol





Register for our weekly newspaper Beyond Brexit, follow us @Brexit AND subscribe to our podcast. New Democratic Party leader Edwin Poots will try to “remove” parts of the Brexit trade deal covering Northern Ireland as tensions in the region intensify. Poots, 55, was elected head of the DUP on Friday. Opposition to the Irish protocol of the Brexit agreement, which effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU customs area and most of the single market, was the main issue in the leadership competition. Tensions in the region, which was fueled by decades of violence, are at an all-time high. More than 70 police officers were injured in riots last month which was fueled at least in part by Brexit. “If there are gray areas and opportunities, we will certainly seek to remove the elements of the protocol, but ultimately it must be fundamentally changed or removed to move things forward.” the Sunday Life newspaper quoted Poots as saying in a interview. “If there is no real significant political progress in the coming weeks, I would imagine that we would start court proceedings” to remove the protocol “in the not too distant future,” he added. New after The leader calls for unity in Brexi Protocol War The protocol means that goods coming from mainland Britain must be checked before or during entry into the region to ensure that they meet the rules and standards of the block. Unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, see it as weakening ties with the union as it makes business more difficult. The new leader reiterated to Sunday Life that he would not take part in formal cross-border talks with the Irish government until the protocol is resolved. This process was created as part of the 1998 peace agreement that ended years of violence between unionists and forces seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland. However, he will request an appointment to “describe what the issues are”. The Irish government has “extremely damaged” relations with Northern Ireland, he said. Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







