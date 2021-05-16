Singapore reports increase in COVID-19 cases





Singapore has recorded 38 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since mid-September, as the city-state returned to its strictest curbs at rallies since the coronavirus blockade last year. In total, Singapore has reported more than 61,000 cases of the virus, with the majority linked to outbreaks of foreign worker dormitories and 31 deaths. While none of Sunday’s new cases are in dormitories, they are the highest number of local infections outside dormitories in a year. The shopping and financial center of 5.7 million people had reported until recently almost zero or daily single-digit infections in the country for entire months. But cases have risen in recent weeks. The government, which is particularly concerned about an increase in unrelated cases, imposed strict restrictions on rallies and public activities from Sunday. Of the new cases, 18 are currently unrelated, said a preliminary report from the health ministry. Although Singapore’s daily cases are only a fraction of the numbers reported among its Southeast Asian neighbors, the rise in infections is a barrier for the country, which had eradicated the virus, but everything. About one-fifth of the country’s population has completed its vaccination regimen with Pfizer and Moderna. Authorities will invite people under the age of 45 to take shots from the second half of May. Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said Saturday that the government was working on plans to vaccinate children under the age of 16 after regulator approval was given.

