Amitabh Bachchan says first shipment of oxygen concentrators to arrive on Monday orders another 50

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Sunday that the first installment of 50 oxygen concentrators he had ordered from Poland for the COVID-19 center in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj will land in New Delhi tomorrow.

The 78-year-old actor, who has been regularly delivering updates on his ongoing philanthropic endeavors as the country battles its deadliest, second wave of the new coronavirus, has ordered an extra batch of 50 five-liter oxygen concentrators. for medical facilities. in Mumbai.

“The first shipment of 50 Oxygen Concentrators ordered and purchased from me from Poland should be on a plane as I write, and will land in Delhi from 6am tomorrow morning …” Bachchan wrote on his blog .

The screen icon has a personal connection to Poland: last year the Wroclaw City Council named a square after his late father and celebrated the Harivansh poet Rai Bachchan.

The actor, who also shared that he had received the second and final dose of coronavirus vaccine, said the shipment would be cleared by the Gurudwara Committee.

“These will be cleared by the Gurudwara Committee where I donated where I donated to the facility building 400 beds and which was inaugurated the next day. 300 functional immediately and the balance 100 at the right time .. and the O2 concentrators will also be donated to this object for their discretionary use, “he added.

Last week, the veteran actor donated $ 2 billion to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Center in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to fight the health crisis in the national capital.

“These are 10 liter concentrators, but research from my office informs me that those 5 liter ones are also acceptable and in greater demand .. so I also bought 50 oxygen concentrators today with a capacity of 5 liters, and I hope they to be sent to us within a few days .. these will be distributed to facilities in need in Mumbai, “shared Bachchan in the new post.

The 25-bed care center he had donated to be placed in a school on the outskirts of Juhu was ready, he said.

“The facilities are all in place. And only today the respective CSOs have been taken over by BMC and the Fire Brigade. Only one more permit is expected to come tomorrow and with that the facility will be ready to operate from Tuesday or Wednesday. “This is for the really needy and those who can not afford the costs of treating them.”

The actor indicated that he was able to deliver the first batch of 10 fans to the desired locations – six to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), three hospitals and a city clinic.

“There is always a sense of satisfaction seeing your efforts to give to the needy and those in distress,” Bachchan said.

“I give where I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so, but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty come to me .. I have made no effort to collect them them through campaigns or donations to a cause I may have created. ”

He said he was not seeking praise for his philanthropic efforts, but expected to give a description of the work done during this time “to provide all distributions and footage of where the funds were used and for what benefit .. which are not only empty promises ”.

Bachchan also wrote about Cyclone Tauktae, which is likely to pass near the city.

“Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea intensifies along the west coast of India .. from the South rising up .. the effects of its arrival have started here in Mumbai with rain as I write ..” PTI RDS RDS SHD SHD

