Phase 2 of COVID vaccine deployment in South Africa to begin tomorrow





A list of nearly 3,000 accredited sites will be announced Sunday evening as the country prepares to open phase 1b and phase 2 of the vaccination program.

A health care worker in South Africa receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Abigail Javier / Eyewitness News

JOHANNESBURG / CAPE TOWN As South Africa prepares to launch its second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday 17 May 2021, the health department says the final list of vaccination sites will be published on Sunday. To date, the department reported that 478,452 health care workers have been inoculated under study. The government has set a vaccination target of an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60. Vaccinations across South Africa are set to increase as phase two of the start-up program begins on Monday. This phase will add 16.5 million South Africans to the vaccine list. Phase 2 will also see a significant increase in the number of vaccination sites across the country. To date, the government has used 92 COVID-19 vaccination sites to inoculate healthcare workers. That number is set to rise to around 3,000 as private health institutions are now invited to the table. The vaccine register has also been expanded to include South Africans over 60 and over 18 with co-morbidity; those who are usually considered more vulnerable to the disease. Those who meet the criteria and are registered will be assigned a vaccination date and place to visit where they will either receive the Johnson and Johnson single shot or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with another to be taken two weeks later. According to a memo released by the health department, a vaccine site like Dis-Chem could charge up to R354.75 for a dose of Pfizer, and R330 for a dose of Johnson & Johnson. There is also an R70 vaccine administration fee which will be billed to your health insurance company or government if the recipient is uninsured. A full list of these places is set to come out of the health department on Sunday evening. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







