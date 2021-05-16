Taiwan races to avoid the first stalemate, preserve Covid’s success story

Taiwan is racing to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak, aiming to protect public health while avoiding a complete blockage that could disrupt what has been one of the outstanding health and economic success stories of the pandemic.

The government urged companies to allow staff to work from home or share seats after reporting a record 206 new local cases on Sunday. This came after authorities placed the capital Taipei and the city around New Taipei in a state of disarray blockage, limiting the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings and closing many recreational facilities and businesses.

Hospitals are cutting out on outpatient services and will ban medical tourism to conserve resources.

People wait in line at a temporary Covid-19 rapid testing center in Taipei on May 15th. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng / Bloomberg

A complete blockage can be established if local infections average 100 or more for 14 days, with an unclear source for at least half of them. The Taiwan stock index fell 8.4% last week amid growing concern over the impact, while the Taiwan dollar fell 0.4% against the currency. Financial markets are scheduled to open as a normal Monday.

“Stocks are likely to fall tomorrow due to investor panic, as retail investors occupy a larger share of the market, but the decline is not expected to be greater than last week,” said Jeff Chang, chairman of Securities Investment Consulting and Trust Association, said by phone on Sunday. “Investors were reacting over the past week, as we have seen other markets like the US, India, where the Covid situation is bad but their indices are not falling.”

Rhythm Collection

With a population of 23.5 million, Taiwan has reported 1,682 cases and only 12 deaths from Covid-19 and at one point went for more than 200 days without a local infection. But the current blast – linked to a hotel used to quarantine airlines – has been on the rise.

On Saturday, family and social gatherings in Taipei were limited to five people inside and 10 outside. Bars, nightclubs and karaoke salons were closed and religious services in temples, churches and mosques across the island were closed. were suspended.

The weekend saw popular tourist destinations but desolate, with long queues at supermarkets in Taipei, the center of the blast, as people supplied food and other necessities.

Social distance braking can help curb the outbreak, just as the swift action after its first case in January this year helped Taiwan quickly end an accumulated infection related to a hospital within just four weeks.

But continued restrictions could hurt retail spending and potentially the wider economy. Because Taiwan remained open and is the main source for high-performance semiconductors, exports have been on the rise. shipments rose 38.7% in April from a year earlier, the second highest total after a record in March.

“We all have to defend Taiwan next year to stay stable economic growth, as we have successfully contained Covid-19 over the past year, ”said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week.

The blast is likely to have a short-term impact on consumption, cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said in a text message after senior economic and financial officials met with Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang on Sunday morning. But the government still expects growth to meet its 4.6% full-year target, as long as infections can be controlled soon and the planned additional consumption stimulus has the desired effect.

“The real impact of covid brakes on Taiwan’s economy will be small because Taiwan depends on exports,” said Chang of the fund association. “Only a few industries will be affected, such as domestic consumption, food and tourism, while most industries will not be affected.”

The current spread focuses on the government vaccination program. While Taiwan has consistently been ranked among the top five countries in terms of pandemic treatment according to Bloomberg’s The Covid Stability rankings have been relatively slow to hit.

To date, only 315,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Taiwan. Last week without one rushing people trying to reserve photos, prompting authorities to announce that inoculations are only available to people at higher risk or front line.

Taiwan’s envoy to the US Friday she said while trying to ensure Moderna shots arrive in June, while Tsai has said a locally developed vaccine should be available in late July.