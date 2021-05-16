International
Karnataka: Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Malnad districts; 4 dead
With cyclone Tauktae
carnage in the coastal suburbs and around Malnad of Karnataka, four deaths have been reported in the state so far, officials said on Sunday.
According to a situation report by officials of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday morning, 73 villages, 17 taluks in seven districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan were most affected by the cyclone tani.
Among the 73 villages affected, a maximum of 28 are from the Udupi district.
Among the four deaths reported so far one each is from Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, officials said.
While a fisherman who went to moor his boat died in Uttara Kannada while being hit by another boat, one person died in Udupi due to the electricity disaster, they said, adding that one death each was reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga due to the collapse of the house and lightning respectively.
A total of 318 people have been evacuated so far, according to the situation report, and 298 people are currently being sheltered in the 11 aid camps that have opened.
Damage to a total of 112 houses, 139 poles, 22 transformers, 4 ha of horticultural crops have been reported so far, he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday asked the Acting Coast Guard Ministers and Deputy Commissioners there to visit the affected areas and carry out rescue and relief work.
Yediyurappa summoned the Ministers in charge of the coastal districts and the Deputy Commissioners and assessed the situation there, his office said in a statement.
The prime minister has instructed officials to call interested ministers or him directly if he needs any urgent help from the state government, she said.
According to the situation report, due to the Tauktae cycle heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed in six districts, three coastal districts (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada) and three Malnad districts (Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru) in 24 hours The last.
Rainfall was accompanied by rapid winds of up to 70 to 80 km / h, occasionally blowing up to 90 km / h along and off the coast of Karnataka, she said.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over the state mainly over the coastal districts and Malnad last night, he further said, 313 stations recorded more than 64.5 mm (heavy) rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada districts, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru during 08:30 am May 15 to 8.30 am May 16.
The highest rainfall of 385 mm was recorded at Nada Station in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, and 15 stations recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the district.
There has been coastal erosion due to turbulent seas along the coast, roads along the coast have been damaged, the report said, there has also been uprooting of trees due to strong winds and damage to poles and transformers.
The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has warned light to moderate rainfall in most countries, with large to very large falls in isolated locations in the coastal and neighboring ghat districts of the state on Sunday.
Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said about 1,000 trained personnel from the fire brigade, police, coast guard, house guards, SDRF have been deployed in the three coastal districts and they will work in coordination on rescue and relief operations, as well as teams. of NDRF have also been put on the rope.
State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday said the effect of the cyclone was likely to be there by May 18 and had warned fishermen not to go out to sea by then.
(Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)
