Meet the Dutchman by twisting the arm of the most powerful polluters in the world

On Tuesday, at the Royal Dutch Shells AGM in The Hague, a man supported by a growing army of shareholders will treat the company with the highest European profit from within when it seeks approval for a resolution, INpresented by the directors, for a faster and more ambitious transition to green energy.

If the planet survives to tell the tale, Dutch citizen Mark van Baal may one day be remembered as the man who had the greatest impact on climate change change.

Former energy journalists draft novel about a CEO of an oil firm changing the course of history by directing the company towards renewables hit a strong note but sparked the idea of Follow This, a movement he founded in 2015 based on shareholder activism within some of the world’s most polluting enterprises, including Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Hit the top

The oil industry can do or break Paris Agreement, says Van Baal (52), who believes that hitting the heart of pollution plants is the most effective way to change climate change. Follow This counter-intuitive approach invites exchangers to buy a stock in Big Oil (out of 9) through them website and then send an email to the CEO, introducing themselves as their newest shareholder and promising their support to help them switch to green energy.

Inspired by TCI which in 2007, with only 1% stake in ABN Amro, received shareholder support to split the bank into three parts Van Baal saw an opportunity to significantly reduce global emissions by building shareholder support for green resolutions in our corporations most polluting, while accumulating media interest.

His strategy of taking multinational companies from the base raised a few eyebrows and was widely dismissed as a charming initiative. But when his wife told him a viral video of a lone dancer in a park evolving into a grand dance party, he recognized such suspicion and ridicule as part of the journey to success and the name Follow This was born.

One of the lessons [I learnt], he says, is that to get something like that off the ground, you just have to do it and risk being ridiculed at first.

Transformation from within

Big in ambition but small in stature, he cut a lonely figure when he nervously rose from a seat in the back of a packed Shell AGM in 2015 and introduced himself to CEO Ben van Beurden, saying: I believe you can change the world.

A David approaching Goliath, he urged the board of directors not to devalue shareholder investments by making Shell Kodak the next, and ‘put their brains and billions behind renewable energy in the country.

We are not asking you to stop paying dividends. I would be lynched in this place, Van Baal tells the room with a smile, emphasizing the strong business case for transition (fossil fuels are becoming scarcer and more expensive to draw while renewables are falling in price) And when he is told that the transition is more difficult than he thinks, he asks: We have more confidence in you than you have in yourself, apparently.

investment

In terms of belief in Follow This, the backing was snowball, backed by deep-pocket investors with a green agenda, and backed by key players like Environment Minister Stientje van Veldhoven and Jan Rotmans, founder of urgent, which in 2015 won a historic issue by deciding that the Dutch government had a legal responsibility to act immediately to change climate change. Today, over 6,000 individuals have donated a total of about 20 million shares to the cause.

Amazingly amazing how many people want to contribute to this, says Van Baal, who believes solar panels, vegetarianism and non-flying are all very good, but not enough to stop global warming. People feel pretty powerless against climate change. They thought: this could make a difference.

The biggest polluters

It takes intestines, but engaging with Big Oil may be our best hope to keep the temperature rising below 2 degrees as burning fossil fuels accounts for 87% of the worlds of CO2 emissions.

pioneering undertaken by the Climate Accountability Institute, Shell ranks 7thth the highest polluting enterprise in 2019. A decision is expected later this month for an issue raised against them by Milieudefensie for violating the Dutch liability law by producing twice the legal limit of carbon emissions in the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, greenhouse gas emissions per capita are still 34% above the EU average due to our reliance on fossil fuels. In 2019, only 8.8% of energy used in the Netherlands was sustainable, one of the lowest in the EU. Instead, Iceland was enabled by 78% renewables.

Fossil fuel interests are very high in the Netherlands, says Van Baal. The story has always been that we have so much natural gas in the north of the Netherlands that the government depends on it, so we cannot change it so quickly. Now, due to the earthquakes in Groningen, it is now suddenly possible to do without income.

deficiencies

Dutch lawmakers have also tightened their control over shareholder activists like Follow This, who now claim a 5% stake to make motions in the Netherlands.

Of course, Big Oil does not always appreciate telling the truth at home about an industry which until recently has served investors so well. The atmosphere in some AGMs has sometimes been hostile, with Van Beurden accusing Van Baal or trying to take the lead at Shells 2018 AGM. Follow This, he remembers it with directorial authority, you must Follow us.

And sometimes the pressure group itself can inadvertently impede progress. Campaigns without ambitious and concrete goals may end up functioning like fig leaves for the CEO, says Van Baal, citing Climate action 100+s gentle approach as an example.

Concrete results

Despite the challenges, follow this impressive results suggest that the method is working. The inclusion of Emission field 3 in the Shells 2017 climate targets, for example, was an unforeseen success that Van Baal says still gives him the goose.

Creating the pullback in the US has been harder, but just last week, a record 58% of voters voted in Alaskan oil giant ConocoPhillips backed a movement brought by Follow This to reduce all direct and indirect emissions of companies a major support for the resolution, the equivalent of which at Shell took five years to drag from 2.7% to 14.4% of voters.

Citing the risk of lawsuits that polluters now run, as well as the prospect of fossil fuel projects becoming assets stuck in a rapidly changing energy landscape, the move marked a turning point in North America’s vast oil, which, since Biden, has seen the Securities and Exchange Commission give greater freedom to shareholders to make climate proposals.

Optimism

Whether the stairs will head to Shell on Tuesday remains to be seen. Shell has written to all shareholders advising them to support solving the climate of directors ABOUT Follow this ambitious alternatives.

Although Shell claims it is carbon production peaked in 2018, enterprise targets 2030, say Follow This, still do not adhere to the Paris Agreement, and growing demand for energy is being complemented by further oil exploration in the Arctic with no more than 1% of revenues invested in renewables.

Whatever happens, Big Oil believes that Van Baal will burn itself out over time. If we leave them alone, they will eventually go bankrupt, but it will take a long time. It will put a lot of CO2 in the air, he says.

And, despite some harsh criticism from his wife, he still thinks his novel is well read and that the plot is realistic. I’m quite optimistic, but I have to be, he says. This is the only thing that will work.