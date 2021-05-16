Endless blockage between the government, the unions in the public service pay dispute

Loyiso Sidimba

Johannesburg – The government and unions representing public servants will try to resolve their pay dispute during two parallel processes next month.

The Association of Public Servants (PSA) and the Police Union SA (Sapu) have declared a dispute with the government in the Public Service Negotiation Coordination Council (PSCBC).

The Federation of Trade Unions Cosatu this week criticized the government and economists for pushing for a freeze on public servants’ salaries.

The country’s largest federation described the governments’ delay in improving its 0% offer to its employees as offensive.

The government’s failure to pay nurses and other public servants the increase in their salaries last year and the intranetal attitude they have adopted towards the current public service payroll negotiations is unfortunate and offensive, especially to nurses serving as workers. front-lineers waging a fight against a deadly disease, Cosatu said in a statement.

Under the SAP, civil servants have put their lives at risk by making sure citizens are cared for during the Covid-19 pandemic and are still committed to continuing to serve citizens.

The union assured its 235,000 members that it would not allow public servants to be used as scapegoats for government mismanagement and corruption.

A blockade was announced on April 23, but the employer requested a special PSCBC meeting to appoint an independent assistant, which the PSA objected to.

The SAP wanted to closely follow the PSCBC process to avoid potential technicalities that might arise when a dispute is declared.

The government has been accused of making every effort to disrupt the wage negotiation process and its ongoing delays tactics, which have created a negative atmosphere during the talks.

Government employees are unhappy that they have not received a pay rise for two years in a row, which poses a major financial constraint on their livelihood.

The facilitation process planned for this week also yielded no results and no substantive revised bids were submitted by the government.

The eight PSCBC negotiating rights unions claim the government has not made any offers since March when it informed public officials it would raise their salaries.

The stalemate has forced Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to call on South Africans to help the government break the deadlock.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also assured unions that his administration is committed to resolving the wage dispute.

Public servants will go against the government in the Constitutional Court in August to challenge its failure to raise their salaries last year.

Politburo