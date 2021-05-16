International Day of Light 2021: Date, meaning and quotations





International Day of Light 2021: Light is a key element in our daily lives. It is the main source of energy for all living organisms. Without it, we simply would have nothing. Plants synthesize nutrients from light using chlorophyll and filter the air we breathe. Animals and humans depend on plants for survival. The human body also needs to be exposed to natural sunlight, and it helps maintain good health. Therefore, everything depends on light in some way. Light is a universal symbol of life. Therefore, to celebrate the role that light plays in science, culture and art, education and sustainable development, and also in various fields like medicine, communications and energy, International Day of Light is celebrated every year. International Day of Light 2021: Date International Day of Light is celebrated every year on May 16th. However, this year, International Day of Light 2021 will be observed today. The day also marks the anniversary of the first successful laser surgery in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman. According to the lightday.org website, the Laser is a perfect example of how a scientific breakthrough could deliver revolutionary benefits to society in communications, healthcare, and many other areas. Light is life. Without light, life on our planet would not exist. By studying light through astrophysics, we delve into some of the deepest mysteries of the universe. While exploring optics and quantum optics, we dive into the heart of matter itself. It is therefore not surprising that, across cultures, light is a universal symbol of life, inclusion and renewal. Light is associated with enlightenment or spiritual awakening. Light is seen in contrast to darkness, which represents ignorance and intolerance. Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, Assistant Director General for Natural Sciences. International Day of Light 2021: Quotes | Representative image International Day of Light 2021: Inspirational Quotes “The dance between darkness and light will always remain – the stars and the moon will always need darkness to be seen, darkness simply will not be worth having without the moon and stars.” -C JoyBell C. “Darkness cannot drive away darkness; only light can do it. Hatred cannot drive away hatred; only love can do it.” -Martin Luther King Jr. “As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our way.” -Mary Anne Radmacher “In order for light to shine so much, darkness must be present.” -Lord Francis Bacon “Durings during our darkest moments we have to concentrate to see the light.” -Aristoteli “We are all broken, so the light enters.” -Ernest Hemingway “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” -Maya Angelou “If the light is in your heart, you will find your way home.” -Rumi “Give light and people will find the way.” -Ella Baker READ | International Family Day 2021: Date, theme, history and significance READ | International Nurses Day 2021: History, theme, importance and quotes READ | National Technology Day 2021: Topic, history, meaning and quotes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos