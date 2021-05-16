Israeli attacks kill 33, demolishing buildings in Gaza City

Gaza City, Gaza Strip (AP) – Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 33 people Sunday, doctors said, making it the deadliest attack since the beginning of fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas rulers of the territory militants almost a week ago.

A rescue team could be seen screaming in a hole in the rubble. “Can you hear me?” he called. “Are you okay?” Minutes later, the first answers managed to pull out a survivor and take him with them on an orange stretcher. The Gaza Ministry of Health said 12 women and eight children were among those killed, along with 50 other people injured in the attack.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had destroyed the home of top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahiyeh Sinwar, in a separate attack in the southern city of Khan Younis. It was the third such attack in the last two days on the homes of senior Hamas leaders who have gone underground.

Israel seems to have stepped up attacks in recent days to cause as much damage to Hamas as international mediators try to mediate a ceasefire. But targeting group leaders can thwart these efforts. A US diplomat is in the region to try to de-escalate tensions, and the UN Security Council is set to meet on Sunday.

The latest outbreak of violence began in East Jerusalem last month, when Palestinian protests and clashes with police erupted in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focal point of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequently lit spot located in a complex on top of a hill revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem late Monday, triggering an Israeli attack on Gaza.

Riots have erupted elsewhere, sparking protests in the occupied West Bank and inciting violence within Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilant attacks on people and property.

At least 181 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 injured. Eight people have been killed in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

The military said Sunday it had hit the house of Sinwar and that of his brother Muhammad, another former Hamas member. On Saturday she ransacked the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, an old figure in Hamas’ political wing.

The upper echelon of Hamas is hiding in Gaza and is unlikely to have been home at the time of the attacks. Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh divides his time between Turkey and Qatar, both of which offer political support to the group.

Hamas and the militant group Islamic Jihad have acknowledged 20 fighters killed since fighting began on Monday. Israel says the real number is much higher and has released the names and photos of two dozen suspected operatives it says were “eliminated.”

An Egyptian diplomat said Israel’s targeting of Hamas political leaders would complicate the ceasefire efforts. The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the behind-the-scenes negotiations, said Cairo was working to mediate an end to the fighting, as are other international actors.

The Egyptian diplomat said the destruction of Hamas’ missile capabilities would require a ground invasion that “would ignite the entire region”. Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago, has threatened to “suspend” co-operation in various fields, the official said, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has reaffirmed its support for Israel as it worked to de-escalate the crisis. US diplomat Hady Amr met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who thanked the US for its support. Gantz said Israel “takes all precautions to hit only military targets and avoid harming civilians, while its civilians are the target of indiscriminate attack.”

Hamas and other militant groups have fired about 2,900 rockets into Israel. The military said 450 of the missiles had fallen or been misused, while Israeli air defenses captured 1,150.

The rate of wiretapping seems to have dropped significantly since the beginning of the conflict, when Israel said 90% had been wiretapped. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel, meanwhile, has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in impoverished Gaza, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, and has been under Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Israel has razed a number of the highest offices and apartments in the city of Gaza, claiming they contain Hamas military infrastructure. On Saturday, Israel bombed the 12-story al-Jalaa building where the Associated Press office was located. The building also housed the Al-Jazeera television network and other media, along with several apartment floors.

“The campaign will continue for as long as required,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He claimed that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building.

Israel commonly cites a Hamas presence as a reason for targeting certain sites in airstrikes, including apartment buildings. The military has also accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields, but provided no evidence to support the allegations.

The AP has operated from the building for 15 years, including the three previous wars between Israel and Hamas. During those conflicts, as well as the current one, news agency cameras, operating from its upstairs office and rooftop terrace, provided live 24-hour direct fire as militant rockets were fired at Israel and Israeli airstrikes. struck the city and its environs.

“We had no indication that Hamas was in the building or was active in the building,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “This is something we actively control to the best of our ability. “We will never put our journalists at risk.”

In the afternoon, the army called the owner of the building and warned that a strike would come within an hour. AP personnel and other residents are evacuated safely. Soon after, three rockets hit the building and destroyed it, bringing it crashing into a giant cloud of dust.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” Pruitt said. “We are shocked and horrified.”

He said the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the US State Department to learn more.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later spoke by telephone with Pruitt, offering his support to freelance journalists and media organizations, and the White House said it had communicated directly with Israel to seek security for journalists.

Krauss reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Isaac Scharf in Jerusalem and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.