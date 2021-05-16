Covid border policy puts UK at risk from India’s variant, says Reed – LabourList





Sophy Ridge on Sunday Shadow Communities and the Secretary of Local Government Steve Reed backed easing Covid restrictions on Monday, but he criticized ministers for not putting India on the ‘red list’ sooner. Asked if the restrictions should be eased on Monday, despite the spread of the new variant: “I just heard the scientists at your show and they look very clear … Relieving the restrictions tomorrow is the right thing to do.”

Decided to him that the science of the variant is not clear: “We do not know the answers to some of the questions … This would always be a balance of risks.”

He added: “The problem for me is, why has the road outside the blockade become so much safer than it seemed just a few weeks ago? And the answer is that the Prime Minister is not always pursuing science. ”

He offered to postpone the inclusion of India on the red list as an example: “During that three-week period, 20,000 passengers returned to the UK and the Indian variant seems to have been introduced into the country because of this.”

On government policy: “If the government were giving priority to border protection, we might not even have this level of insecurity. Now we have to deal with it… But, honestly, we should not be in this position either. ”

On Monday’s restrictions: “We need to continue easing the blockade tomorrow, keeping very close to what developments are so that we can review whether the opening scheduled later in June is the right thing to do.”

On the action the government should take in light of the new variant: “In the short term, we need to make sure that measures are in place to contain the variant or the virus, in those areas where it seems to be gaining more of a foothold.”

For what it includes: “This means looking at tracking contacts and doing that job much better… The other essential issue that also heard the other guest refer was the self-isolation fee. If people are afraid that they will lose income by isolating themselves because they are in low-paying or insecure jobs, then we risk that they will not be able to do so. “

Asked if regional restrictions should be imposed: “Regional levels did not work very well last time. They broke down very quickly because people move. The lesson from this for me is, it’s better if we move together. “

Asked what was the slogan of the Workers going to the May 2021 election: “Securing the economy and protecting the NHS was at the heart of the message we were going through in that election.”

On the results: “Despite the great disappointment of the Hartlepool result, if you look at the results across the country, they were much more mixed than it looked the morning after Hartlepool.”

Asked if it was a “good set of election results” for Labor: “It was mixed. I would not claim it was good. I absolutely admit we have a mountain to climb, but it was a bit more mixed ”.

On Workers’ Electoral Prospects: “Last week, we halved Tory’s lead over the general election. This is progress, but it is not enough because we have to reconsider the Conservatives if we are to win the next election. “

He added: “But this would never be done in a year. No one ever claimed it would be done in a single year and, especially given the circumstances of the pandemic, it has been very difficult for a party to come out and design a series of proposals for the future. As we get out of the stalemate … This is when Labor can start making their next offer. “

Asked what the “vision” of the Workers is: “I really do not think it is right for me to just sit here and describe to you what will be the result of an engagement process with the British people over the next few months . “

About the work: “There have not been many good, safe new jobs in every part of the country … We need to work out how we will work with different regions to bring in investments to support good jobs in the future. “

About how this is done: “One of the main ways to do that is through transfer, it is opening up power so that not all decisions are made in Whitehall but many other decisions are made in localities.”

For the government and the devolution: “The government has been pursuing, for the last two years, a devolution bill … They removed it and the reason I think they removed it is because the Labor Party won 11 of the 13 metro mayoral elections.” “The prime minister is not always pursuing science.” The secretary of shadow communities, Steve Reed, says he agrees with experts that # COVID-19 restrictions may be safely eased tomorrow, but he blames Boris Johnson for the uncertainty around June 21st.#Crest: https://t.co/3tZ5MrLvaA pic.twitter.com/BkyQ223axn – Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 16, 2021 Matt Hancock discussed the coronavirus and the spread of the Indian variant. He told viewers that data the government has “shows us that our strategy remains in order” but the new type is “challenging” for the pandemic response. Asked how widespread the variant is in the UK, he said there have been just over 1,300 cases. “He is becoming the dominant type in some parts of the country, for example in Bolton and Blackburn,” he said. Discussing the spread of the variant in Bolton, he told viewers: “People who are ending up in hospital, in Bolton, with this new variant, are mostly people who are fit for the vaccine but have not received the vaccine.” The Secretary of Health reported that there is new data from Oxford University that “gives us a degree of confidence that vaccines work against this Indian variant, but it is clearly more transmissible and has spread rapidly”. Andrew Marr Show Chairman of the Committee on Internal Affairs and Labor MP Yvette Cooper criticized the government’s approach to border restrictions during the pandemic, saying it should have put India on the red list sooner and the spread of the Indian variant was not “inevitable”. Asked if the restrictions should be eased on Monday: “We are in a very difficult position and we are trusting the government for this at the moment. I think we should not be in this situation in the first place because this was not inevitable and they should have taken action on the India variant much earlier. “

Print on this issue: “I feel concerned, but I also feel like we have a lot of businesses that are all prepared for tomorrow, a lot of work has been done and the government is telling us that the vaccine is effective.”

For what should be the priority now: “The priority should be hypertension vaccines, wave testing in those areas and substantial filling of the gap in the testing, tracking and isolation system, which is that people are not yet self-isolating.”

At the border: “You have to have a system that works with the right protection. So, of course, we have to keep trading, of course there will be travel as part of that, but look at what other countries have done … “

She added: “The point is, the government could have done this differently. They may have much stronger testing and quarantine systems from the start. “They have made this mistake three times now.”

Decided to her that the position of the Workers was the same as the government: “Ultimately it is the government that is responsible for this. Look at what they have done in the Indian version, this was not inevitable, they should have put India in red list. “

Asked if people should be allowed to go on holiday this summer without the mandatory hotel quarantine in return: “The government should slow down its plans … They should be much more careful about that.”

Pressure on holiday travel: “This should be estimated from month to month, but, as we are now, I do not think it is possible to remove the restrictions at a time when we have so many new variants.”

On mandatory hotel quarantine: “My view has always been in fact that the South Korean model is a more effective model and it is a combination. So it includes some hotel quarantine, but it also includes home quarantine. ”

Describing an exchange: “Most people think they want to be able to hug their neighbor, they want to be able to go out… If the price of this has stronger limits on our border, I think most people would say it’s the right thing to do. “

Asked if Andy Burnham is COMMENTARY that Labor would have held more ‘Red Wall’ seats under it is correct: “He also said no his goal is now … We had some difficult results [in the May elections], we also had some good results. West Yorkshire was one of them. ”

Asked if Labor needs a “new northern policy” to win back the former “heart” seats: “We need to make sure we are addressing the lessons from the 2019 election. We have not yet addressed those wounds.”

On what Labor needs to do to win Holiday polling stations: “We have not yet determined what Britain’s positive post-Brexit vision is, positive. People in our Holiday polling stations have never heard what the vision is. after Brexit. ”

Asked if she had been offered a position at the desk: “I was not, but it is up to Keir to decide … It is up to Keir to decide who wants to be in his shadow cabinet and what kind of shadow cabinet want.”

Asked if she would like to be Labor leader one day: “We have a Labor Party leader, he is continuing the work.” #Get asks Yvette Cooper if she wants to be the leader of the Labor Partyhttps://t.co/NhGg6vb7RI pic.twitter.com/Mrr15UBHtf – BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 16, 2021 Asked if the Indian version is under control, Matt Hancock told viewers this morning: “The whole pandemic is currently under control, it seems to transmit more easily from person to person, we have to be careful.” If there should be mandatory vaccination in areas with most cases of the new type, he said: “We do not think this is the right way. We think you can end up pushing more people.” The health secretary said easing the restrictions should go on Monday, adding: “I am confident we can take the step tomorrow, but we all need to be careful how we take that step.”

Do you appreciate our free and unique service? LabourList has more readers than ever before – but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Workers’ policies and personalities, internal debates, elections and elections relies on donations from our readers. Support the Work List







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos