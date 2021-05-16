None of the kids with Covid-19 are seriously ill, but the situation is still troubling: Chan Chun Sing, Singapore News & Top Stories

Connect with us

SINGAPORE – Some children infected with Covid-19 have mild symptoms but none of them are seriously ill, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Sunday (May 16th).

Still, the situation is worrying because new types of coronavirus are much more virulent and appear to attack younger children, he added.

“This is an area of ​​concern for all of us … The rapidly growing number of community cases requires us to significantly reduce our movements and interactions in the coming days. We are looking at this closely because we do not think it is a a coincidence that just happened within a day or so, “he told a news conference by the multi-ministerial task force (MTF) at Covid-19.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mack, director of medical services at the Department of Health, was not present at Sunday’s press conference.

However, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he had spoken to Prof Mak before the conference and added: “He mentioned that it would seem that type B1617 seems to affect children more, so you will notice that for schools, the answer is were different from last year “.

He said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has acted quickly to get schools with students who had tested positive for Covid-19 to go to home school and test the whole school for the virus.

“This is also a precaution that has been taken recently, in view of the different (behavior) of this type of virus.”

Some students have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, with many of them affiliated with the group at the Parkway Center Learning Point training center.

Five of them – two from Kong Hwa School, one from St Andrews Overseas School and two from St Stephen’s School – tested positive on May 13 after attending classes led by a private tutor infected at the center.

Two students from St. Andrew, who took the same school bus as one of five, came out positive on Saturday (May 15th).

Four other students from the same center – two from Kong Hwa, one from St. Margaret Elementary School and one from Yu Neng Elementary School – also tested positive on Saturday (May 15th).

Another group of three students affiliated with the EduFirst Learning Center in Hougang – two from Yio Chu Kang Primary and one from Palm View Primary – tested positive in recent days.

A Yio Chu Kang elementary school student who attended the center was tested positive on May 13 and other students from the center were quarantined and tested. Two of them later came out positive.

Mr Chan said: “To our knowledge, all students who are either in quarantine or who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, some of whom have mild symptoms but no one is seriously ill at this time in time.

“As for how this virus can affect children differently from other species, I think this is best answered by the medical fraternity and we are certainly observing this.”

The MoD announced on Saturday that these seven primary schools with students who tested positive for Covid-19 will switch to home schooling from Monday (May 17th).

On Sunday evening, the MoD announced that students from all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute, as well as those from special education schools, will switch to home learning (HBL) from Wednesday.

However, schools will remain open to continue providing support to children and families in need.

Mr Chan said that in addition to schools, there is a risk of transmission to extracurricular activities, so Singaporeans do not have the opportunity to be complacent.

“As the nature of the virus continues to evolve, we should never make the erroneous assumption that the characteristics remain unchanged for different strains of the virus.”



