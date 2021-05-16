MoH studies whether second dose of Covid-19 vaccine can be given later, to give more people the first dose: Ong Ye Kung, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Singapore is studying the possibility of splitting the time between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the next phase of the national vaccination exercise, so that more people get the first dose, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (16 maj). Experts abroad and in Singapore believe that two doses of vaccine should be split further – up to six to eight weeks instead of three to four weeks currently – without affecting their effectiveness, he told a news conference. announce home learning for Singapore Schools from Wednesday (May 19th). But those who already have an appointment for the second dose of the vaccine will not be affected. “This is a strategy for phase two of our vaccination exercise moving forward,” Mr Ong added. More details will be announced soon after they are completed, he added. He said the first phase of the vaccination exercise focused on those who need it most, such as the most vulnerable population, and those working on the front line in places such as hospitals, seaports, airports and schools. . “And so for this group, we want to give them maximum protection, which means two doses. And today, progress has been good, so a quarter of our population today is fully vaccinated – two doses, said Mr. Ong. “The MoH has studied what phase two should look like, and one possibility to think about is … we should do our best to give as many people as possible a good level of protection against Covid-19. “This means giving as many people as possible a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, without reducing the effectiveness, and there have been many international studies and this has shown that even with one dose, it gives good protection, without compromising efficiency. “ On its website, the Ministry of Health said it needed two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to achieve “optimal protection” against Covid-19. Currently, the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are required to be taken with a 21 day difference, while this is 28 days for the Moderna vaccine. On May 10, more than 1.8 million people in Singapore received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 1.2 million completed their full vaccination regimen.







