Alberta reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Saturday





Alberta Health confirmed 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the disease on Saturday. Three men died: one in his 40s in the Calgary area without co-illness, one in his 70s in the Calgary area with co-illness and one in his 80s in the North area with co -disease. Read more: Alberta leadership responsible for protests against public health orders COVID-19: expert On Saturday, Alberta identified 386 different cases of COVID-19. Alberta has a total of 22,993 active cases, 192,688 recoveries and 2,140 deaths. Trends A workplace resignation boom may be imminent. That is why

A look at who the provinces plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 in the coming weeks As of Saturday, the Calgary area has 10,908 active cases, the Edmonton area has 5,140, ​​the North area has 3,382, the Central area has 2,398 and the South area has 1,152. There are 13 cases in unknown areas. The story goes down the ad Read more: Alberta live music professionals may soon apply for new grants to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic The new cases came from 12,926 tests, which means a positive provincial rate of 9.6 percent, according to Alberta Health. The province said 686 people are in hospital, with 178 of them in intensive care. Read more: COVID-19 ICU rates in Alberta reach heights of all time As of May 14, Alberta Health said 2,144,280 doses of vaccine had been administered and 327,063 Albertans had been fully immunized. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







