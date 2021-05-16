International
Thousands are being evacuated from the west coast of India as the cyclone highlights the eyelashes
AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) – India is evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along its west coast as a powerful cyclone that has killed at least six people is expected to land in Gujarat state on Tuesday morning.
Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea, has already brought heavy rain and winds that damaged homes and uprooted trees in parts of western and southern India.
In the summer it is very likely to intensify further in 24 hours and move north-northwest towards and reach the coast of Gujarat on the evening of 17 (May), the Meteorological Department of India said in a statement.
The cyclone is expected to cross Gujarat with winds of up to 175 km / h (109 mph).
Nearly 150,000 people will be evacuated from villages and low-lying areas near the coast, and instructions have been issued to complete the evacuation process by Sunday evening, the Gujarat government said in a statement.
As the cyclone moved north, at least six people were killed in the western states of Goa and Karnataka, according to officials and statements.
Further south, 31 ships registered in the state of Tamil Nadu were missing, a Coast Guard official told Reuters.
The meteorological agency also warned there could be flooding of escape routes. The disruption of railway services was also expected by May 21st.
The National Crisis Management Committee also chaired a meeting with various states on Sunday and said nearly 80 disaster management teams have been deployed in different states.
Rescue and relief teams from the army, navy and coast guard, along with ships and aircraft, have also been deployed.
All measures are being taken to evacuate people to the areas affected by the cyclone in order to ensure zero loss of life, the government said in a statement.
Suspended vaccinations
In Gujarat, the cyclone will also pose challenges for the state administration dealing with a high workload of COVID-19 patients.
Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani has urged officials to ensure that electricity supplies to COVID-19 hospitals and other medical facilities are not interrupted and oxygen supply is maintained, the state government said. Vaccinations have also been suspended for the next two days.
In the neighboring state of Maharashtra, the government has relocated COVID-19 patients admitted to makeshift centers in the state capital, Mumbai, to other hospitals as the cyclone progresses towards Gujarat, the office of the chief minister said.
Gujarat is also home to large refineries and ports that could end up in the path of storms.
All necessary precautions were being taken at the Jamnagar refinery, the world’s largest oil refinery complex, owned by Reliance Industries, a company spokesman said.
Operations at Mundra port, India’s largest private port, in Gujarat were continuing normally, two officials told Reuters port on Sunday morning.
We are monitoring the situation and will take action accordingly, an official said.
Authorities at Kandla Port, the country’s largest government-run port, said steps had been taken to evacuate about 5,000 people from the lowlands.
We have already issued a tip and have stopped getting any boats inside. There will be no spring tomorrow morning and all ships will be sent offshore, said SK Mehta, the mayor of Kandla Port.
Reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Additional reporting by Aishwaya Nair; Written by Nupur Anand; Edited by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson
