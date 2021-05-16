North Korea withdraws from World Cup qualifier





SEOUL (AP) The Asian Football Confederation has announced that North Korea has withdrawn from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. (AFC) has today confirmed the withdrawal of the Korea DPR Football Association from the Asian Qualifiers, the AFC said in a statement on Sunday. Pyongyang has not yet given an official reason for withdrawing qualifiers for the coming months for the tournament, which will be held in Qatar in November and December 2022, but South Korean media have reported that this is due to concerns about COVID-19 . Due to the spread of the virus, there have been no qualifiers in Asia since November 2019 and in order to reduce travel as the games resume, the AFC has decided that all group matches in the second qualifying round will be played in the centers. South Korea is scheduled to host North Korea, Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Sri Lanka in Group H qualifiers June 3-15 in Goyang, north of Seoul. With three games left, North Korea finished fourth in Group H of the qualifiers, eight points behind Lebanon and South Korea and one behind leaders Turkmenistan. Only group winners are guaranteed a place in the third qualifying round, scheduled to start in September, along with the top four runners-up. The AFC said it would refer the decision on how the withdrawal would affect Group H’s ranking to the world governing body FIFA. The decision also means that North Korea will miss the 2023 Asian Cup, to be held in China, as World Cup qualifiers and the continental tournament are combined. The North Korean Olympic Committee also said last month that it decided to leave the Tokyo Olympics to protect its athletes from coronavirus infections. ___ More sports for AP: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







