



“],” filter “: {” nextExcepts “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExcepts “:” img, blockquote “}}”> Andr Greipel puts an end to the drought without a win in the Mallorca Challenge Andr Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) won his first victory since January 2019 in the Mallorca Challenge. The German veteran surpassed Alexander Kristoff (United Arab Emirates) and Christophe Noppe (Arkea Samsic) to mark his 157th career victory and first in the ISN colors. American Joey Rosskopf (Rally) had been active on the break and was the last fugitive to be caught as the herd tore towards the quick finish. I wanted the same thing as always in Mallorca !!! @AndreGreipel Wins Alcudia Trophy – Port dAlcudia! #ChallengeMallorca pic.twitter.com/L8NHC0jfJc – ChallengeMallorca (@ChallengeMca) May 16, 2021 Anna van der Breggen wins in Spain Anna van der Breggen was able to win Sunday at the Eibar GP, a one-day race that ends at the top of Arrate’s iconic climb. Captain SD Worx left an elite group in Cat. 1 summit final, winning 16 seconds ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) crossing the third line 42 seconds behind. The movement of women’s races across northern Spain continues on Tuesday with Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria, followed by Vuelta a Burgos over the weekend. # CityofEibar21 The triumph of the cyclist @AnnavdBreggen @teamsdworx at GP Eibar City in Spain.pic.twitter.com/wLU73GUmBC – LA RUEDA COLOMBIA (@LaRuedaColombia) May 16, 2021 Connor Swift wins Tro-Bro Lon Connor Swift won the Tro-Bro Lon over the dirty streets of northern France in a photographic finish. The Arka-Samsic rider had to wait for the replay to make sure he would have won his favorite race in Europe. Swift won in a five-up run, with John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) leading the group 25 seconds behind. The moment speaker Daniel Mangeas announced the winner of Tro Bro Leon over the sound system pic.twitter.com/uGDo4gKmH8 – Inner Ring (@inrng) May 16, 2021 Pauline Ferrand-Prvot cleared for the Nov Msto World Cup Pauline Ferrand-Prvot will compete in the MTB World Cup on Sunday. The Frenchwoman crashed hard in the Short Track Race in Nov Msto, hitting her face and abdomen and being abandoned. Following hospital checks on Friday night, the 29-year-old has confirmed she will be able to start the cross country race on Sunday. “I left the hospital last night and everything seems to be fine. I just did not sleep much. “I want to say thank you to my staff Absolut Abasolon,” she wrote on Saturday. “Of course I want to start tomorrow because this collision was a big forgery and I wanted to save my legs for the ‘real’ race on Sunday.”







