Kedarnath temple portals to reopen on May 17th





Amid rising COVID cases, Char Dham’s yatra has been suspended this time around, but the deal has been made for fans to have ‘darshan’ online. Millions of worshipers from all over the country can ‘visit’ Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams (shrines), albeit through virtual means. Residents of the district are also not allowed to visit the temples. Char Dham Devasthanam Board authorities have made the necessary preparations for the virtual ‘visit’. Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Javalkar said the scheme is being adjusted for Char Dham fans for virtual darshan. Due to the suspension of the Yatra Char Dharm, worshipers will be able to visit all four dhams, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, albeit virtually. Commissioner Garhwal and Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, Ravinath Raman, said a website and other media are being updated to allow worshipers to visit the temples through virtual means. Despite the suspension of Chardham Yatra, priests at places of pilgrimage will regularly pray in temples, but worshipers are not allowed to enter temples. Harish Gold or Board of Char Dham Devasthanam said the yatra has been suspended but the doors of the four Dhams will open at the appointed time. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open at 5am on Monday and those of Badrinath will open on Tuesday at 4.15am. Similarly, the doors of Gangotri Dham will open at 7.31am on the auspicious occasion of Baishakh Shukla Tritiya on Saturday and the doors of Yamunotri Dham will open on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday. The opening date of the doors of the Hemkund Sahib and Laxman temple has not yet been set. The Devasthanam board said that currently all events are being held symbolically. The COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Wearing masks, social distancing, sanitation, thermal screening and COVID testing are being ordered under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The administration has allowed only those people who are performing daily prayers to visit Dhams. According to Harish Goud, the doors of Lord Madhmaheshwar are opening on May 20, the doors of Lord Tungnath and Lord Rudranath are opening on Monday.

