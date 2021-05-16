The Prime Minister of Alberta talks about the actions taken against the controversial candidate for mayor of Calgary





CALGARI – Prime Minister Jason Kenney says he is happy to see action taken against Kevin J. Johnston, a man running for mayor of Calgary. Johnston was arrested by Calgary police on Saturday after officials said he was in breach of a court order issued by Alberta Health Services. The order barred him from attending any public meetings that were not in line with the province’s public health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours after Johnston was arrested, Kenney wrote on Twitter that he was happy to see the steps taken against the controversial candidate, whom he called a “nut”. “(Johnston) has been making threats of violence, targeting AHS staff to do their job,” he continued. The prime minister also referred to recent allegations of violence against RCMP officers in connection with similar protests held in Alberta. At the same time, it is deeply troubling that photographs of RCMP officers with crossed lines are circulating. This is an implicit threat to the police that endangers their lives to protect public safety. If you have information about this, please call RCMP at 780-890-2645 Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 15, 2021 He did not, however, make any reference to Johnston’s arrest following the meeting at Calgary’s Avenue 17th Saturday morning. ‘UNKNOWN LANGUAGE’ While some Albertans agreed with Kenney condemning Johnston’s actions, others were critical of his delayed response and initiative with the COVID-19 pandemic in general: That guy came out as the cause of relaxing instructions for the pandemic for many months. Do not implement anything in the province as issues continue to grow every day. You have not implemented a complete block because people are holding breaches of restrictions in the pandemic. No leadership here Macgyver P (@macgyver_p) May 15, 2021 Respectfully Mr. Prime Minister.

This guy, along with the two MLAs you launched, is a big part of your base.

How could you not know this?#abpolis #ableg Tom Evans (@ dadof1plus2) May 15, 2021 You brave these walnut rods. It was a real name (whatever Nevermind) (@KelWoolsey) May 15, 2021 However, others were offended by the language used by the provincial leader. This is very inappropriate language to be used by a Prime Minister. Am I surprised? Jo. Should I expect even better? Yes. He and has followers now have your attention, thanks to this tweet. Hurts in Alberta (@ JMGibson5) May 15, 2021 Wether he is crazy or not the language you used is just not professional. You need to refresh your words. That’s just another reason you don’t like it very much here in Alberta. We are not diggers, you can say everything in any language. Do not wait to be re-elected to the next term Gord (@ VE6GPT) May 15, 2021 On Friday, the AHS was given a request for a restraining order against Johnston, barring him from “obstructing or interfering with the AHS and its officers and employees, including public health officials, in their Law enforcement efforts.” of Public Health, including the Chief Medical Officer Health Orders (CMOH). “ The order does not prevent him from seeking the necessary medical care. The order came after him 1.4872122 1.4872122 , directed at AHS employees, in a recent podcast.







