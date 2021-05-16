Egypt Al-Sisi in Paris for the Transition Conference in Sudan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in France on Sunday to attend the Paris Conference to Support the Transition to Sudan and the Summit on Financing of African Economies, which will be held on May 17 and 18, respectively.

Egyptian Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said Al-Sisi’s participation comes at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, as Egypt is one of Sudan’s key supporters in its democratic transition.

Al-Sisi was greeted by several politicians and diplomats when he arrived in France.

Rady said that, during the conference activities to support Sudan’s transition, Al-Sisi will focus on the importance of joining forces of the international community. This is in order to support Sudan during the important historical phase it is currently going through.

He also seeks to review the ongoing Egyptian efforts in this regard at various levels of economic, political and security.

Al-Sisi will also shed light, during the African Economic Financing Summit, on various topics of interest to African countries. This is particularly relevant to the importance of strengthening international efforts to facilitate their integration into the global economy, in a way that contributes to achieving economic growth. The Franco-African Summit will be held under the slogan Financing African Economies.

The focus here is on achieving such growth despite the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and facilitating technology transfer to African countries.

Rady added that Al-Sisi’s visit to France includes a summit with his French counterpart to discuss bilateral relations issues. This is in addition to ongoing consultations and mutual coordination on a number of relevant regional and international dossiers.

Meanwhile, Al-Sisi is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with French officials and executives of several French international companies. These meetings will be held to discuss ways to increase cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields between the two parties.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Egyptian President will meet with a number of heads of state and government officials. During the meetings, discussions will take place on advancing frameworks for bilateral cooperation and consultations on various regional and international issues.

Egypts Ambassador to France Alaa Youssef affirmed the identical views of Egypt and France on issues of development, economic recovery and support for stability and security on the African continent, particularly the Libyan crisis.

He noted that the leaders of the two countries are inclined to continue coordinating and consulting on various regional issues.

Speaking to reporters, Youssef said the two countries have a common vision for the Libyan crisis that focuses on the need to restore security and stability. It includes the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country and the holding of elections to preserve its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He added that Egypt and France hold similar positions regarding Lebanon, with Egypt giving its support to the French initiative to support stability, end the political crisis and for the Lebanese to form a government.

Youssef noted that bilateral co-operation also focuses on Africa, as both countries are eager to continue consultations on various issues on the continent, including the Sahel issue, which is of great importance to Egypt and France.

He noted that Egyptian-French relations had witnessed tremendous development in recent years, supported by the exchange of visits between Presidents Al-Sisi and Macron. This saw the construction of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The ambassador said French companies are currently implementing many projects in Egypt, including the Cairo Metro project and the new Monorail line.

Such cooperation also exists in the tourism sector, which is of great importance to the Egyptian economy, as well as in education and culture. France is in the process of setting up educational facilities in Egypt, with the former also eager to complete its university project in the country.

He noted that bilateral co-operation in healthcare, which was established many years ago in the form of Qasr Al-Eini Hospital, has also seen tremendous development.

Youssef noted that the French side is eager to support Egypt’s efforts in the health and medical fields, particularly through cooperation in efforts to tackle the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Regarding the current participation of President Al-Sisi in the two Paris summits, Youssef said, France sees Egypt as a vital partner in Africa and is always ready to coordinate with him in various fields, and in African Affairs.

He said France is aware of Egypt’s weight in Africa and has some vital messages it wants to send to the world.

This includes emphasizing its acumen to support stability and security efforts across the continent. Egypt is also using its position and ambitions to boost its economic growth and improve the living conditions of Africans.

He noted that co-operation with Africa was a top priority for Egypt’s leadership, with the country eager to send a message to the international community to extend a helping hand to countries across the continent. This would provide assistance in curing the global pandemic.

Youssef added that through the France-Africa summit, Paris seeks to provide support for African economies to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also noted that the summit’s final statement will include workable proposals and specific timetables to help African countries recover from the global health crisis.

Youssef said that the total volume of French investments in Egypt amounts to 5 billion ALL, which the latter seeks to increase in the future. There are also more than 165 French companies operating in Egypt, providing around 350,000 job opportunities.

The ambassador also said that Egypt seeks to open many areas for domestic products in the French market, especially agricultural ones. The country will work to increase the volume of its exports to France over the next period.

Youssef said the French company Total, one of the largest energy companies in the world, has shown interest in investing in Egypts energy.







