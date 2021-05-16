International
Call for Medevac-style repatriation flights for Australians with Covid from India | News from Australia
Public health experts say Australian citizens who test positive for Covid-19 in India should be considered for medical evacuations and allowed to return home.
This comes as Qantas says it is investigating suggestions that rapid testing conducted at the departure gate may have resulted in some false positives, preventing people who did not have the virus from returning home.
Forty-two of the 150 people booked on the first repatriation flight, which landed in Darwin on Saturday, were banned from flying after they tested positive either on PCR tests in the days before departure or rapid antigen tests at the gate, and 30 others were stopped after their close contacts. About 80 people flew and are quarantined in Howard Springs.
Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, said that for many Australians in India who may be older or have co-morbidities, repatriation was not a border issue but a health emergency.
This is more like medivac than a border strategy and we should treat it as medevac, she said.
We need to shift our thinking from returnees to medical evacuation. These are people who if they needed medical attention would do better, much better, in Australia than they would in India.
This meant setting up a policy not based on perceived risk to Australia, but on the needs of Australians abroad.
The Prime Minister said on Sunday that allowing people who had tested positive to return to Australia makes no sense.
“I do not think people are being unfairly blocked,” Scott Morrison told reporters in Gladstone. In this case, we have the other side of the coin in a number of cases where people who have tested positive may not have been positive.
But when it comes to protecting Australian health and safety here, then we would be careful. I know which side of the line we need to be careful.
Morrison said the government was not considering allowing people who had tested positive to board flights.
I’ve seen suggestions from others who seem to think we can put people who have tested Covid-positive on airplanes and bring them to Australia, he said. I mean it just doesn’t make any sense.
We all want to support people as much as we can, but importing Covid into the country, I do not think is a very reasonable or sound thing to do.
Bennett said there may be limitations to Australia’s capacity to accommodate positive Covid returnees, who will be housed in medical hotels not in the usual hotel quarantine system.
But she said where there was capacity, Australia should conduct specialized flights of vaccinated flight crew staff.
Australia in January introduced the mandatory requirement for all international achievements to convert a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.
Bennett said negative testing through a PCR test, and specifically a rapid pre-flight antigen test, was not a guarantee that a traveler would not rest positively on landing in Australia.
Associate Professor Hassan Hassan, an epidemiologist from La Trobe University, said allowing Australians in India to return home was a moral and ethical question, not a risky one.
The health system in India is either on the verge of collapse or has collapsed, he said. They do not have enough oxygen to support patients who would almost certainly survive if they were in a western country.
Valley said the options presented by the government that Australia either kept its borders closed and was safe or allowed people to return and risk a massive explosion were a false dichotomy. Vaccination of key front-line personnel and residents of nursing care, the latter exceeded 85% last week, according to the federal government reduced the risk.
The problem with the current policy of returning people from India is bringing people home is seen as an unacceptable risk to the rest of Australia because our risk threshold [from Covid-19] it is basically zero, Valley said.
But if we have zero tolerance for risk, we will be shut off from the rest of the world for the next two to three years while everyone else returns to normal.
