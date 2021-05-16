International
The science that lies in the growing gap between Covishield doses
The government on Thursday extended the interval between the two vaccine doses of the Covishield Serum Institute of India to 12-16 weeks from four to eight weeks ago, following a recommendation from an immunization panel. menthol examines the reasoning of the panels after the decision.
What happened?
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended increasing the interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks from four to eight weeks ago. The previous interval itself was a change from the four to six week gap that was originally prescribed for the vaccine when it received an emergency authorization from the Inspector General of Drugs of India.
However, two days later, on Saturday, the UK government, which was earlier using a 12-week interval, reduced the gap to eight weeks amid concerns over the spread of variant B.1.617 of the virus that started in India .
Why was the interval changed?
NTAGI chairman NK Arora said the interval was changed after three sets of data from the real world showed that the vaccine was 65-88% effective if the interval was three months or more. The data he was referring to were published in BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal run by the British Medical Association. Data from a large surveillance study conducted by the University of Oxford, together with the UK government, showed that infections fell by 65% after the first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, and the researchers also found no evidence that both vaccines varied in their ability to lower infection rates. Most importantly, the study was conducted between 1 December and 3 April, when variant B.1.1.7, first discovered in the UK, was dominant.
While community surveillance data were new, there had been indications for more than three months that a longer interval provided better protection. Other data points, such as AstraZeneca’s updated analysis of its UK trial in February showed that the vaccine is most effective when the interval between two doses is longer. The AstraZenecas vaccine fact sheet, Vaxzevria, also shows a higher rate of efficacy for an interval of 12 weeks or more at 80% compared to 55% in less than six weeks and almost 60% in six to eight weeks. .
What are progressive infections and is there a risk of such infections at longer intervals?
Progressive infections are diseases, in this case covid-19, in which a vaccinated individual becomes ill with the same disease that the vaccine aims to prevent. Arora said the surveillance study on BMJ gave the panel confidence to increase the dosing interval because it showed that the infections dropped significantly after the first dose itself. Previously, we had no confidence due to progressive infections. But this study gave us that confidence, “he said. In this case, the panel wanted to understand the balance between putting a vaccine at risk of progressive infection and gaining better protection.
Are the allegations of increasing the dosing interval due to absence true?
There have been claims that the dosing interval has been increased due to the current shortage of vaccines, including Covishield. Arora denies it, saying he will not discontinue the need for a second dose. What would be its point? “Instead of being given one month from the first dose, the second dose will have to be given three months later, but it will still have to be given,” Arora said.
