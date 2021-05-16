International
Keir Starmer vows a new Labor Manifesto and Economic Offer | working
Keir Starmer has said Labor will have a completely new power plan not based on previous manifestos, as he told activists he would spend the summer making extended visits to places the party should win.
The Labor leader said at a conference hosted by the center-left Progress Britain think tank on Sunday that the party policy review would not take previous manifestos as its starting point, despite the close association of many members with radical manifestos drafted under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyns.
Those who promised to re-nationalize key industries, including railways, power grids and Royal Mail, and made new extensive offers for childcare, adult education and social care.
The two main work center groups, Progress and Policy Network, joined the conference. The latter is headed by former New Labor adviser Peter Mandelson.
Mandelson offered his experience to Starmer at the conference, saying the party should start listening more closely to those who had won the Labor election, rather than seeing Blair’s years as a shameful aunt.
In his questions and answers, Starmer said his focus would be on Labors economic offer, but that it would be with the future, rather than taking lessons from either Corbyn or Blair.
We can not hug someone from the past, any historical figure and say all we need is X. Weve had to do that, the big job is for us, he said.
The review, led by the party’s new chairman, Anneliese Dodds, would not take the 2019 manifesto as its departure sheet, Starmer said. You do not go through a review like this getting the latest document.
What you were not doing was simply gathering thoughts and then trying to write something that reflects those thoughts. Because we need transformative and modern changes.
Starmer said last week’s fight, in which a brief altercation broke out between his office and Vice President Angela Rayners, had not been a pleasant experience. The way we did it was not the best and was not going away from it.
Starmer said he would spend the summer on the road, but that it would not be just half-day visits but going for two or more days to a certain place.
Speaking at the close of the conference, Mandelson said he could help build the new electoral coalition Labor needs for victory and supported Starmers ‘decision that the parties’ vision would not be based on past bids.
We should not fight any election with a battle plan or manifest from the past, including the one that gave us our slide in 1997, he said.
There are some in the party who think that if we sit firmly in our previous policies the electorate will overtake us. Our only problem in 2017 or 2019 was that we were ahead of our time and that the pandemic experience means that the public will now see the effectiveness of our previous policies.
It was an extraordinary mind to tell voters that they are now allowed to see the error of their false consciousness.
Mandelson also said, however, that the party could have progressed if we had heard a little less from Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell on what Labor needs to do to win the election and hear a little more about the people who actually won the election.
I have already said that no one is suggesting that we go back to the policy prospectus of the 1990s but it might also be an idea to stop treating New Labor as an embarrassing aunt in the corner and more as something that can, just can provide an insight into what it takes to win and defeat the Tories.
