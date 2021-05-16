Hundreds of bodies were found buried along the banks of the India River

PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) Police are helping villagers in northern India investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand or washed graves on the banks of the Ganges River, sparking speculation on social media that they are the remains of COVID-19 victims .

In jeeps and boats, police used portable microphones with microphones urging people not to throw bodies into rivers. “We are here to help you perform the latest rites,” police said.

On Friday, the rains exposed the cloth covers of bodies buried in shallow sandy graves on a wide and flat river bank in Prayagraj, a town in the state of Uttar Pradesh. While officials say riverfront burials have been going on for decades, the large number in the shadow of the pandemic is focusing more attention on practice.

Woman with COVID wakes up moments before being burned in India: reports



Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 bodies of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks. I bet these troops have nothing to do with COVID-19, he said.

He said some villagers did not burn their dead as usual, due to a Hindu tradition during some periods of religious importance, and instead dumped them in rivers or digging graves on river banks.

Family members and relatives of a person who died for reasons other than COVID-19 pray near his shallow grave on the banks of the Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Police are assisting villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or bathing on the banks of the Ganges River, fueling speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. (Photo AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramesh Kumar Singh, a member of the Bondhu Mahal Summit, a philanthropic organization that helps crematoriums, said the death toll is too high in rural areas and poor people have dumped bodies into the river because of the excessive cost of carrying out recent rites and a lack of wood. The cost of burning has tripled to 15,000 rupees ($ 210).

On Saturday, an Associated Press photojournalist estimated that there were at least 300 shallow riverbanks in a strip of sand near Prayagraj. Each tomb was covered with an orange, yellow or reddish cloth and looked paved in the same direction. Several police officers were at the scene but allowed a family who arrived in a small truck to bury a 75-year-old woman on the spot.

KP Singh, a senior police officer, said authorities had designated a cremation ground on the Prayagraj River bank for those who died from COVID-19 and police were no longer allowing any burial on the river bank. Authorities in the state of Sehgal have found a small number of bodies on the banks of the river, he said, but did not give a figure.

However, on Sunday, a 30-year-old Buddhist came to the same river bank in Prayagraj with other family members and buried his mother, who said she had died of a heart attack.

Some bodies are seen buried in shallow graves on the banks of the Ganges River in Prayagraj, India. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Police are assisting villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or bathing on the banks of the Ganges River, sparking speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID- 19 victims. (Photo AP / Rajesh Kumar Singh)

She was not infected with COVID-19, Vijay Kumar told the AP, adding that his religion also allows cremation and burial, but I chose burial.

Health authorities last week took 71 bodies that had been washed ashore on the Ganges River in neighboring Bihar state.

Authorities carried out post mortems but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to decomposition.

A dozen bodies were also found last week buried in the sand at two sites along the riverbank in the Unnao district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said an investigation is underway to identify the causes of death.

Avoid all travel to India: CDC issues travel advice to India due to COVID overvoltage



India two major states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with nearly 358 million people in total, are among the hardest hit by the virus that swept the country with devastating death toll. Desperate villagers have been sending the sick to towns and surrounding towns for treatment, many of them dying along the way, victims of devastated healthcare in India.

After reaching record highs for weeks, the number of new cases was stabilizing, said Dr. VK Paul, a government health expert.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 311,170 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, up from 326,098 on Saturday.

It also reported 4,077 additional deaths, bringing the total death toll to 270,284. Both figures are almost certainly a large sub-account, experts say.