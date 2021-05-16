Severe cyclone heading towards southern India; 6 dead





NEW DELHI A severe cyclone is raging in the Arabian Sea near southwest India with winds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least six people, officials said on Sunday. Cyclone Tauktae, the first major storm of the seasons, is expected to land early Tuesday in Gujarat state, a statement from India’s Meteorological Department said. The massive storm is likely to hamper India’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping the country with devastating numbers of deaths, as virus-blocking measures could slow aid work and storm damage could destroy roads and cut vital lines. supply. In areas along the Arabian Sea coast, four people were killed and 73 villages were severely damaged Sunday, according to the Karnataka state southwestern disaster management authority. A woman was killed when a coconut tree fell on her and a man riding a scooter was hit by an uprooted electric pole in the western state of Goa hit by stormy winds and heavy rains, said Pramod Sawant, the official high elected state. Ad Nearly 2,500 government rescue workers have been deployed in six states on Cyclone Tauktae Road in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa equipped with wireless radios, satellite phones, cutters and tools needed for post-operation. cyclone. The storm, moving at a speed of 11 km / h (7 mph), was currently 660 kilometers (410 miles) southeast of Veraval in Gujarat state, the Meteorological Department of India said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed with officials the readiness of states to deal with the cyclone, a government statement said. The region is no stranger to destructive cyclones, but changing climate patterns have made them more intense, rather than more frequent. Last season of cyclones, KJ Ramesh, the former head of the weather agency in India, said the increased ferocity of the storms is caused by sea surface temperature. The warm ocean water is where the storms get their energy, and the amount of heat trapped at 700 meters above sea level has increased.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos