The man pulled out the woman’s teeth with his bare hands in a horrific attack





SohaibYounis, 27, was sent to jail for an ongoing attack on his ex-partner (Photo: SWNS) A man has been jailed for a savage assault on his ex-partner in which he pulled out her two teeth with his hands. SohaibYounis broke a restraining order when he entered the women’s home and tried to resume their relationship last year. A fight broke out and Younis told the victim he would kill her if she called police, and then fled the scene, Bradford Crown Court heard. Younis returned a week later and entered her home, but became angry when she refused to go to bed with him. The court heard that he then launched a brutal assault and punched his ex several times in the face, dragged her into the living room for her hair and hit her in the face. He then took a pair of scissors and struck it on the left side of the head. He refused to leave and threw himself at her with a screwdriver causing a cut on her eye, prosecutor Nadim Bashir said. Ms. Bashir told Judge Younis, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, grabbed the woman down, put her hand in her mouth and pulled out her two lower teeth causing tremendous pain.

Bradford Crown Court where Younis pleaded guilty to unlawful injury and violation of a restraining order (Photo: SWNS) She tried to escape through the bathroom window, but he attacked her again, squeezing her throat, the court heard. When he found out that the police were looking for him, he hit the woman again and hit her on the head. The defendant was arrested three days later and claimed to be confused about the events. He said he had stopped taking his psychosis medication and was using cocaine. Younis pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful injury and violation of a restraining order and on Friday he was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Jonathan Rose said it was simply a coincidence that the most serious injuries had not been inflicted on the victim and described Younis as a dangerous man.







