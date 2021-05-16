Nicola Sturgeon, economic adviser herself, warns that Indyref2 jeopardizes recovery





NJ ONE by its own economic advisers Nicola Sturgeon and a former head of the labor quang in Scotland have urged him to rule out a second independence referendum.

Clyde Blowers mogul Jim McColl, a member of the Prime Minister (CEA) Economic Advisory Board and former CEO of Scottish Enterprise Jack Perry are among the 160 business leaders who say the economic recovery should be first.

In an open letter issued by Business UK Scotland (SBUK), led by former MEP Tory Struan Stevenson, the group said Nicola Sturgeon should “put everything else aside”. Other signatories include former Labor MP Tom Harris, former CBI Scotland director Sir Iain McMillan and Chris Tiso, CEO of outdoor stores, Tiso Group. Mr McColl supported independence in 2014. His relationship with the Scottish Government has been severely strained in recent years with the demolition of his shipyard Ferguson Marine following a CalMac ferry order, although he remains at the CEA. The First Minister has said that she wants Indyref2 by 2024, Covid permission, with independence by 2026. READ MORE: New Scottish currency ‘worth one-fifth less’ than pure pound In the wake of the SNP winning the Holyrood election this month, coming a place less than an overall majority, she told Boris Johnson Indyref2 it was “a matter of when not if”. However the prime minister said “it is not the time”, and arranged a four-nation summit to recover from the pandemic, saying this was the top priority. The open letter claimed that the election had sent “a clear and unequivocal message” that the Scottish Government should lead the country through the Covid crisis. He said: “Scottish voters want and deserve a Scottish Government that will focus all its energy on recovering from the pandemic – saving lives and livelihoods, protecting jobs and ensuring businesses survive. “Every political party that stands in the election decided to respond and be recovered by Covid at the heart of their manifestos. Fulfilling these promises means excluding a referendum while our economy and businesses are still suffering. “A divisive and divisive referendum on partition would jeopardize any chance of economic recovery. “This is not the time to question our economic ties with the rest of the UK, which has guaranteed the survival of thousands of Scottish countries through the pandemic and remains Scotland’s largest market to date. “The Scottish Government must put everything else aside and stay focused on the laser in the Covid-19 crisis and recovering from the considerable economic damage it has caused. “Doing something else would not be in the best interest of the Scottish people and future generations.” READ MORE MORE: Glasgow’s toughest blockage ‘could come in’ second week, warns Jason Leitch Mr Stevenson, SBUK chief executive, said: “The support received for this letter shows that business leaders in Scotland are of the same opinion that plans for a referendum are a major setback. “The Scottish Government must listen to and stop trying to position the election result as a pretext for the collapse of the United Kingdom, which is far from Scotland’s largest market.” Pamela Nash, Scotland’s chief executive of the Union, said: “As we recover from the pandemic, it is vital that the SNP government focuses on growing the economy – not endangering people’s jobs. “The uncertainty of the referendum is the last thing businesses need. “Importers’s more important than how much the Scottish Government listens to these business leaders who know the terrible impact it will have on jobs if the economy is not prioritized. “It is reckless for the SNP to seek to divide communities and neighbors, which is why we need a UK-wide recovery that brings people together.” A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The Prime Minister was absolutely clear throughout the election campaign, as well as the SNP manifesto, that her immediate focus was to continue to lead Scotland safely through the pandemic. “But once the Covid crisis is over, the people of Scotland should have the right to choose their own future and whether to equip our Parliament with the powers it needs to lead Scotland’s long-term recovery or leave our recovery in our hands. of savings. -Tori sucked. “The SNP won the election with a large result, with a higher share of constituency votes than any party in the history of devolution.”







