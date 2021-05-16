The blockade was extended for the 5th week in Delhi, traders are seeking relief





Traders in the capital have expressed their concerns about the extension of the blockade for the fifth week in a row on Sunday, citing lost revenue and no relief or support measures from the Center or the Delhi government. The blockade in Delhi has been extended for another week as the lack of vaccines continues to plague the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. The ongoing shutdown, which has been extended every week since April 19, will be in effect until 5 a.m. on May 24. Metro services will continue to be suspended. Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said the decision to close for another week was prudent as cases would be raised again if the city reopened. But he also stressed that the blockades, although necessary, were hurting the city’s economy. “There are about 15 lakh traders in Delhi, who are providing employment for more than 35 lakh people. “According to CAIT, Delhi has lost a business of about 30,000 crore in the last 45 days,” he said in a statement. Khandelwal added that the blockade should be stricter: “All Delhi borders should be provided with strict control of any individual or vehicle entering Delhi. Strict vigilance is required at airports, train stations and interstate bus stands. We need these steps to further break the Covid chain in Delhi. “ There has been no financial assistance to traders from governments, Khandelwal said. “The outflow of money continues towards the fulfillment of the family and the expenses of the establishment such as employees’ salaries, electricity bills, water bills, property tax, EMI payment, interest on loans, etc. Since traders are collectors of It should be noted that during last year’s blockade, traders were not given a single rupee in any of the packages announced by the government, at a time when “Traders were trying to recover. The second wave has further destroyed their business. Therefore, a financial package will help them recover from the huge damage caused to them,” he said. Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association of Connaught Place, said the traders are under obligation and have not been given any relief. They have made requests for relaxation with various charges and taxes. “We will support the government in the blockade until it is reasonably mandatory to save lives. Businesses are drowning and we seek immediate support from the government in the form of lifting the home tax; removing fixed electricity tariffs; EMIs “bank loans and interest rate adjustment; GST and income tax relief and extension deadlines; subsidy package for traders so that we can pay wages and daily expenses ..,” he said in a statement. Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar also claimed that the Delhi government has failed to provide any form of relief to traders, vendors and small businesses in the city.

