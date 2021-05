The King of Jordan says diplomacy is in the process of halting Israel’s military campaign

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Sunday that his kingdom was embroiled in intense diplomacy to stop what he described as Israel’s military escalation into the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. Photo Photo: Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein reacts as he meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium on May 5, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman / Pool The monarch, whose ruling family has custody of Muslim and Christian countries in Jerusalem, gave no details about the diplomacy, which was communicated through a news release in the state media. Jordanian government officials have told Reuters that the pro-Western kingdom is leading a diplomatic campaign with its European and American allies to put pressure on Israel to end its air and artillery barrage in Gaza since fighting erupted. last Monday. There are intense contacts with international parties to stop the escalation of the Israelis, the monarch was quoted as saying. The creation of a Palestinian state on the territory Israel seized in a 1967 war from Jordan covering the West Bank and East Jerusalem was a precondition for lasting peace, he said. The Israeli military says the Islamist militant group Hamas and other armed factions have fired more than 2,800 rockets from Gaza over the past week. Earlier Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel’s actions were pushing the region towards a wider conflict. Israel bears as an existing occupation force responsibility for the dangerous situation in the occupied Palestinian land and what it is causing in violence, killing, destruction and suffering, Safadi said. Thousands of Jordanians, most of them of Palestinian origin, took to the streets of the capital Amman on Sunday, calling on the kingdom to break its peace deal with Israel. The government should sever diplomatic ties and expel the Zionist ambassador from Amman, said Murad al Adaylah, head of the Islamic Action Front, the country’s largest opposition group. In southern Lebanon, hundreds of demonstrators waving Palestinian flags gathered on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel for a third day. Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman, additional reporting by Muath Freij, Jehad Abu Shalbak and Issam Abdullah in Beirut; Edited by William Maclean, Pravin Char and Alex Richardson

