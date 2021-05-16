Delhi Khan Chacha Restaurant Owner Arrested in Oxygen Fraud Case





Over 500 Oxygen Concentrators Found at Three Khan Market Restaurants New Delhi: Delhi-based restaurant Navneet Kalra, accused of collecting and selling oxygen concentrators at massively inflated prices, has been arrested by a farmhouse in neighboring Gurgaon. Police were trying to locate Mr Kalra’s whereabouts after more than 500 oxygen concentrators were found from his three restaurants at Khan Market – Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall – this month. Equipment that can generate high-concentration oxygen from the air has been in high demand due to the medical lack of oxygen in the national capital. Last week, Mr Kalra approached a court in Delhi seeking protection from arrest. He said he was willing to join the investigation. The court, however, said the charges against him were of a serious nature and required custody questioning. Rejecting the parole request, the court said the defendant’s cell phone, which allegedly contained incriminating WhatsApp conversations with customers and details of calls made to the co-accused, should be seized. The judge also emphasized the possibility of the accused interfering with the evidence or intimidating prosecution witnesses. Last Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor had claimed that the oxygen concentrators Mr. Kalra had sold were of poor quality and unsuitable for treating Covid as they could only generate 20.8 percent pure oxygen. A case under sections dealing with fraud, criminal conspiracy and common intent was filed against Mr Kalra on 5 May. Four employees of the Matrix Cellular company, including its CEO and vice president, and an employee of the Town Hall restaurant, were also arrested in the case – all of whom have been released on bail. Delhi has been dealing with a devastating spell of coronavirus infections, which has caused shortages of medical oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines. Black trade reports of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines have been displayed from all over the country. With input from PTI

